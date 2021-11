Billings Bypass Project: Roundabout Opening on November 24. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to update the public on the progress of the Yellowstone River Bridge segment of the Billings Bypass project. Construction is currently progressing on schedule. The new roundabout at the intersection of Five Mile Road and Mary Street, which will ultimately connect to the new bridge, is planned to be completed, and opened for traffic on November 24. Until then, drivers should use Bitterroot Drive and Dover Road to detour around the closure.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO