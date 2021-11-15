ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton to face Wolves fight for midfielder Van de Beek

By Matt Townsend
Cover picture for the articleEverton will face a potential battle with Premier League rivals Wolves if they want to revive a deal to sign Donny Van de Beek this January. Reports in the media today claim the midlands club want to bring the Dutchman to Molinuex giving the Manchester United player an alternative to Everton...

