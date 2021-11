One of the things that makes the Nintendo Switch so popular is the fact that you can bring an enormous library of games with you wherever you go. Not only can you enjoy classic NES, SNES, N64 and Mega Drive/Genesis games through Nintendo Switch Online, but you can also get practically every major Wii U title, a growing selection of modern classics like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and even the first Nintendo ports of timeless PS1 games. But if you want your Switch to become the ultimate collection of fantastic games, you’ll likely need to expand its storage capabilities – and with 40% off the 128GB SanDisk microSDXC card in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, it’s never been easier.

