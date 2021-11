Some shows are timeless and treat their episodes as such, with no correlation to real-time events to when they air. Others like to add a holiday episode every year, usually timed to Christmas, either to air on the holiday as a special (hello, Downton Abbey) or to cap off the first half of the TV season. But there are a few shows that are known for celebrating Thanksgiving. The original Gossip Girl, for example, went full turkey every year, with over-the-top results. These Gossip Girl Thanksgiving episodes are perfect to feast on when you really need to dig into the drama.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO