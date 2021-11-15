ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Woman Hiking With Family Killed After Being Struck By Car In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdmFv_0cx6RlyJ00

A woman who was crossing a busy Hudson Valley highway while hiking with her family was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Galina Surman, age 66, of Staten Island, was killed around 11:45 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, in Rockland County on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.

Trooper Steven Nevel said an investigation revealed the driver of a 2010 Acura-TL traveling northbound on the Palisades in the passing lane struck Surman who was attempting to cross the highway.

Upon arrival, troopers observed someone performing life-saving measures and assisted with attempting to revive Surman.

All life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle was not impaired and there are no charges pending.

State police were assisted at the scene by:

  • Stony Point EMS
  • New York State Police Park Police
  • New York State Park Rangers
  • Town of Stony Point Police Department.

Comments / 8

Niki Foreverawilson
4d ago

I absolutely agree.... This is very sad! However, I don't think that there is a safer crossing across a highway. If anything, I would say maybe they should build an overpass for hikers to walk across

Reply
4
ApocalypseNow
4d ago

just heartbreaking . So awful and needless . Why dont they have a safer crossing there ? The driver must be totally devastated . So sad for everyone . 🥺🥺🥺

Reply
3
 

