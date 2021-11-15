ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Motorists Who Use Merrick Boulevard Bus Lane Will Be Fined Starting Nov. 22: DOT

Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po0Gh_0cx6Rffx00
Vehicles that illegally encroach onto a bus lane along a section of Merrick Boulevard, pictured, will be hit with fines starting later this month (DOT)

Vehicles that illegally encroach onto a bus lane along a section of Merrick Boulevard in southeast Queens will be hit with fines starting later this month, the Dept. of Transportation announced Monday.

The DOT has installed cameras along a 6.4-mile bus lane along Merrick Boulevard, from Hillside Avenue in Jamaica to Springfield Boulevard in Laurelton. Only buses are permitted to use the lane and the DOT will begin issuing fines for violations on Nov. 22.

The automated bus lane cameras will be active from Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A single-vehicle violation will cost $50 with fines increasing to as much as $250 for a fifth offense. Violations are issued against vehicles, not drivers.

New signage indicating that the bus lane is camera-enforced has already been put in place, according to the DOT.

The DOT started issuing warning letters on Sep. 21 to motorists illegally using the bus lane. The warnings have been part of an effort to help drivers get ready for the change.

The bus lane between Hillside Avenue and Springfield Boulevard is part of Mayor de Blasio’s Better Buses initiative that aims to improve bus speeds in the city and increase ridership levels.

“Our message is clear – if you block a bus lane, not only are you slowing down the commutes of 94,000 bus riders, but you’ll be getting fined as well,” DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman said in a statement. “Be a good neighbor and stay out of the bus lanes!”

The Q4, Q5, Q84, Q85, N4 and N4X bus routes go through the Merrick Boulevard corridor. It will become the 30th corridor in the city to have automated camera enforcement.

Comments / 17

LG.945
4d ago

sad reality is absolutely no one showed up to the 17 community board meetings/hearings when the DOT proposed this lane be in effect for 24hr 365 days a year. Other communities and neighborhoods have specific hours when these lanes are in operation. The community has no one to blame but themselves and their councilman

Reply(8)
6
Sean S
4d ago

why they don't do this in Nassau where there's 4 lanes of traffic but queens where we barely have space to begin with

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Dilapidated Hallets Cove Pier to be Demolished, Replaced With Public Space

A long-time Astoria eyesore located on Hallets Cove will be torn down to make way for a beautified shorefront area that will be publicly accessible. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined representatives from the New York City Economic Development Corporation, former City Councilmember Costa Constantinides and Councilmember-elect Tiffany Cabán on Thursday to break ground on a project that will see the demolition of an abandoned pier located south of the Hallets Cove Playground.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Advocates Celebrate Queens Boulevard Bike Lane Completion, Call to Extend it Farther

Bike advocates and elected officials celebrated the completion of the final phase of the Department of Transportation’s Queens Boulevard redesign on Sunday. The event showcased the results of a decade-long advocacy push to redesign the stretch— commonly referred to as the “Boulevard of Death” — into roadway that now includes protected bike lanes, a series of pedestrian paths and improved crosswalks from Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside to Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Springfield, NY
City
Merrick, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
Queens, NY
Cars
City
Laurelton, NY
Queens Post

Driver Dead After Plowing Into Pole on Guy R Brewer Boulevard Early Sunday: NYPD

A 28-year-old man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and smashing into a pole in Jamaica during the early hours Sunday morning. Terrell Lumpkin was killed while driving a 2013 Infiniti G37 southbound on Guy R Brewer Boulevard at a high rate speed when he struck a wooden pole at the intersection of 119th Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. The vehicle hit the wooden pole before plowing into a metal pole at the location, according to police.
ACCIDENTS
Queens Post

New Stop Signs to Go up Outside Three Schools in College Point

The Dept. of Transportation will put new stop signs up near three schools in College Point later this month following pleas from concerned parents and community leaders. The all-way stop signs will be placed at intersections close to M.S. 379, P.S. 029 and P.S. 129, according to elected officials who have been urging the agency to improve road safety in the area.
TRAFFIC
Queens Post

Developers Plan to Construct Two Residential Buildings in Ridgewood

An Israeli jazz bassist-turned-developer Omer Avital and his business partner Yoav Adereth have asked the city for permission to build two small-scale apartment buildings in a manufacturing area of Ridgewood. The developers presented their plans to Community Board 5 this week and received positive feedback from its members. Avital and...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Lane#Bus Routes#The Dot#Signage#Dot#Transportation#Mayor De Blasio#Better Buses#Q5#Q85#N4
Queens Post

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Driver on Jamaica Avenue Last Week

A 69-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck last week by a motorist who was making an illegal U-turn on Jamaica Avenue, according to police. Khalid Rahaman, of 89th Road in Jamaica, was hit near the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard by the driver of a 2018 Nissan Sport Utility Vehicle at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Queens Post

Council Member Holden Calls on NYPD to Increase Towing of Illegally Parked Cars in District

Council Member Robert Holden has called on the NYPD to become more proactive in towing illegally parked cars in western Queens. Holden penned a letter to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Thursday demanding that the NYPD step up its enforcement in his district that covers Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood and parts of Woodside. He said that the NYPD has been more aggressive in towing violators in other districts.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Election Results: The Next Queens Council Delegation Takes Shape

Queens voters have chosen their next city council members. The council members-elects, who will serve two-year terms beginning in January, represent the most diverse class the Queens delegation has seen. For the first time in the city’s history, the City Council will be majority women — with the Queens delegation...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Glendale Library Reopens After Undergoing Renovations and Accessibility Upgrades

Queens officials celebrated the reopening of the Glendale library in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday after renovations and accessibility upgrades were completed. The Queens Public Library branch, located at 78-60 73rd Pl., underwent a $6.9 million facelift to bring it up to code with the Americans with Disability Act, restore its original Italian Renaissance Revival features and rehabilitate the back garden.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Elmhurst Park Near Queens Center Mall to Get Upgrade Under Mayor’s Plan

A 3-acre park in Elmhurst is going to be getting a facelift—with funds coming via a city program that invests in neglected parks and playgrounds. The mayor announced Tuesday that the city will be investing $425 million over the next 10 years in the Community Parks Initiative, a program that was launched in 2014 to rebuild and upgrade open space in low-income areas.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
2K+
Followers
874
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy