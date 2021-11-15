Former NBCUniversal Vice Chairman and CAA Co-Founder Ron Meyer Named CEO of Wild Bunch

Former CAA co-founder and NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer is joining the European film and TV production and distribution firm Wild Bunch AG as CEO.

While Meyer has pursued some international business since parting ways with NBCUniversal last year, the Wild Bunch job is his first executive role since leaving the entertainment giant.

Meyer left the company under somewhat scandalous terms, when he disclosed an affair with the actress Charlotte Kirk . NBCUniversal and Meyer ultimately came to a settlement agreement related to his departure last month .

Wild Bunch, which is controlled by The Tennor Group, has produced or distributed films like The King’s Speech , The Father , Sin City and March of the Penguins , has also tapped Sophie Jordan as co-CEO. Jordan joins from beIn Media group, where she was special advisor to the chairman and general counsel.

With Meyer and Jordan taking on CEO responsibilities, Wild Bunch’s current CEO Vincent Grimond will shift to a consulting role.

The company says that Meyer and Jordan “will oversee and facilitate new investments to create ground-breaking, premium content across film and television for global audiences.”

“The duo will utilize additional financial resources on strategic acquisitions of other businesses to help Wild Bunch expand its domestic and international presence in production and distribution,” the company added.

“When we were approached by [Tennor Group CEO] Lars Windhorst we were beyond impressed with his vision and understanding of what Wild Bunch needed in order to grow,” Meyer said in a statement. “He is one of the most dynamic and courageous business entrepreneurs that I have met and the opportunity of partnering with him became irresistible.”

“With Ron and Sophie’s experience and network, we will build Wild Bunch into one of the leading content film and television production companies and expect huge value creation for Tennor Group,” Tennor CEO Lars Windhorst said in a statement Monday.