Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Over the years, many politicians have embraced this adage when it comes to running for — and, in some cases, eventually winning — higher office, but former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has taken it to another level. On Monday, he announced his candidacy for Texas governor in 2022, which will mark the third straight election cycle in which he’s made a bid for major office (he had a disappointing run in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary but came close to defeating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas’s 2018 Senate race).

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO