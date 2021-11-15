ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hahnville, LA

Cops investigate Hahnville murder

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZClTQ_0cx6RNyz00

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Monday morning.

A sheriff’s office report says it happened about 1:00 a.m. inside a home in the 300 block of Smith Street in Hahnville, LA.

On Monday, November 15, 2021 just before 1 a.m. the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident...

Posted by St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 15, 2021

The investigation is still in its early stages, but authorities say it appears one person was shot multiple times inside the home and has succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Det. Kevin Tennison with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 1 (877) 903-STOP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hahnville, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Hahnville, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy