Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice all week with finger and rib injuries, and one of those ailments is serious enough that it will force him to sit out in Week 9. Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger on his throwing hand, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. While the injury is not expected to keep him out long-term, he will not play against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO