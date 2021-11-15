ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columnist Sara Weinberger: Human rights in Syria hits home

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 11:15 a.m. on. Sept. 30th. I was one of six heads on the Zoom screen. Michael Kane, Micky McKinley, Debbie Shriver and I stared in silence. The four of us comprised The Valley Syrian Relief Committee. Sharing the screen were two of Congressman Jim McGovern’s staff. We...

Birmingham Star

Xi says China to work with Syria to promote common values of humanity

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China is ready to work with Syria to promote the common values of humanity and facilitate dialogue between civilizations. In a phone conversation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Xi also called for joint efforts to defend international equity...
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
Texas Politics Digest

Rittenhouse Acquittal Establishes White Conservatives and Vigilantes Seeking Violence are Protected in Today’s America

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown issued the following statement on the Rittenhouse acquittal Friday:. “Like many people across the country, I am outraged, but unfortunately not surprised, by this acquittal. Today’s verdict gives the green light to every white person who seeks to use their privilege to cause harm in our communities and offers further confirmation that their white privilege will protect them. Regardless of the level of violence or evidence presented, there are very distinct prejudices in our laws that are based on race, with the intention to offer protection for certain individuals. Throughout the course of the trial, Judge Bruce Shroeder repeatedly asserted his power to provide his personal opinions in the case. Our judges are the center point of our justice system, and judges like Bruce Shroeder should be immediately removed for not upholding their oath to ensure a fair and balanced trial.
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
