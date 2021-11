Ford confirmed that a Raptor version of the popular Bronco is on the way in 2022. This high-performance model will take the Bronco's power and off-road specifications to another level entirely. Details about the new Bronco Raptor have been hard to come by, but we now have our first look at the off-roader thanks to these official pictures from Bronco Nation. Yes, the Bronco Raptor seen here is still partially hidden behind a camo wrap, but it's not so concealed that we can't make out a number of changes made by Ford. Photographed playing in the dirt, the Bronco Raptor is characterized by its unique grille, raised stance, and chunky off-road rubber.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO