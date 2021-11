Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families—stringing up twinkling lights, hanging wreaths on doors and windows, and wrapping garland around your fence posts are all ways to prepare your home's exterior for the holly jolly season. Beyond making your own house look extra special, it's also fun to see what your neighbors have chosen to display. However, if you see a nearby house that's not decorated, it may change the way you feel about the people who live there. According to research highlighted by ABC 27 and published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, people who hang up holiday decorations appear friendlier to their neighbors.

