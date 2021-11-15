A break from the wind today but it’s back in full force for tomorrow

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A warming trend starts your weekend as we count down to Thanksgiving. Your Saturday will have sunshine and brisk winds: Weekend Forecast A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have some cloud cover most of the day as temperatures drop. Highs are expected only in the mid 60s. With the lack of sunshine and brisk north winds, it’ll feel very much like jacket weather. The front will even produce a few showers here and there, almost all of this activity will be east of the I-35 corridor. Sunday A.M. has a small rain chance. Your Thanksgiving forecast includes rain. We are still several days away but right now the chances for rain look rather good. There is some question on if the rain will linger much into Friday or even Saturday. We will certainly keep you posted as we get closer! Temperatures will certainly be cooler, it’ll be breezy with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO