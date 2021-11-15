ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A break from the wind today but it’s back in full force for tomorrow

By Amber Wheeler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: A few morning showers along a stationary front with a mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE to the 60s in the SW. We’ll get a break from the...

Montana State
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning Cooler This Weekend With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year. We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today. A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by...
Big weather changes are in store for the weekend

Today: Partly cloudy with highs ranging from the 30s in the NE to the 50s in the SW. Westerly winds will stay around 10-15 MPH. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a wintry mix in far SW ND. Lows fall to the teens and 20s. Saturday: With the...
WPXI Pittsburgh

The cold’s back, along with biting winds for Pittsburgh area Friday

PITTSBURGH — And ... we’re back to the heavier coats Friday. The wind will be biting much of the day, making it feel even colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures will struggle through the 30s, with the wind making it feel like it’s in the 20s much of the day. A few flurries will be possible from time to time, with spotty snow showers north of Interstate 80.
Q2 News

Cloudy, Evening showers

Skies will be quite cloudy today as weak energy jets through. This will lead to snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas today through tomorrow morning. The Bighorns could see snow this evening. There will be a decent chance of rain tonight then rain/snow overnight in Billings as a cold front sweeps through. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon as dry air flows in from the northwest making for a quiet weekend.
CBS DFW

Weekend Looking (Mostly) Dry

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A warming trend starts your weekend as we count down to Thanksgiving. Your Saturday will have sunshine and brisk winds: Weekend Forecast A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have some cloud cover most of the day as temperatures drop. Highs are expected only in the mid 60s. With the lack of sunshine and brisk north winds, it’ll feel very much like jacket weather. The front will even produce a few showers here and there, almost all of this activity will be east of the I-35 corridor.   Sunday A.M. has a small rain chance. Your Thanksgiving forecast includes rain. We are still several days away but right now the chances for rain look rather good. There is some question on if the rain will linger much into Friday or even Saturday. We will certainly keep you posted as we get closer! Temperatures will certainly be cooler, it’ll be breezy with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
