Advent 2021 begins another Christian year, after a season of pandemic Pentecost that typically gathered in person a third of our expected participants in weekend worship. Some leaders think that weekend worship gathering in a sanctuary will never be the same again, that our theology of worship (and sacrament) and our liturgical practices must be redefined into a new construct, especially adapted by technology. Other leaders advise to slow down with the predictions and the overhaul of liturgy, for we can recall long periods of pestilence, wars, and natural disaster, which did not result in an abrupt or hybrid shift transforming liturgical theologies and practices.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO