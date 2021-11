Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already initiated against Live...

