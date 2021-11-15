ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

3 people shot during vigil in Antioch

By Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E31JH_0cx6OYGh00

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were shot on Sunday evening during what police called a peaceful vigil.

The Antioch Police Department said a 17-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot but will survive the injuries.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane. Police do not have any suspects, but said the suspect(s) began shooting into the large crowd attending the vigil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or text 274637 with the key word ‘ANTIOCH.’

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Woman killed in Oakland freeway shooting near Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal shooting was reported near the Bay Bridge on Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, it happened around 9:12 a.m. CHP said a man, woman, and two children were traveling in a SUV westbound on I-80 just east of West Grand Avenue when their SUV was […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy