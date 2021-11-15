ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are 'way ahead of themselves,' trader warns

By Lizzy Gurdus, @lizzygurdus
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree hot stocks have gone too far, too fast, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said. The firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that the stock charts of Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are overextended on a relative strength basis. "The stocks of great companies sometimes get way...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Cnbc#Trading Nation#New Street Advisors Group
ZDNet

Microsoft warning: Now Iran's hackers are attacking IT companies, too

Microsoft has raised an alarm about a massive surge in Iranian state-sponsored hacking attempts against IT services firms. According to Microsoft, attacks from state-sponsored Iranian hackers on IT services firms were virtually non-existent in 2020, but this year exceeded 1,500 potential attacks. "Microsoft has observed multiple Iranian threat actors targeting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures sink on concerns about Covid cases in Europe. Dow futures fell more than 200 points as concern builds around European Covid outbreaks. Austria announced Friday morning that it will re-enter a full national lockdown due to a resurgence in cases. Nasdaq futures were modestly higher, however, supported by a generally upbeat premarket for tech stocks. Intuit shares soared more than 13% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the TurboTax software company blew past estimates with quarterly earnings and raised full-year revenue guidance. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 on Thursday closed at records and were tracking for positive weeks. The Dow dipped, now more than 1.5% away from its Nov. 8 record close. The 30-stock average was on pace for a negative week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Wolverine World Wide Insider Trades $300K In Company Stock

William Gerber, Insider at Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William Gerber exercised options to purchase 5,662 Wolverine World Wide shares at a price of $18.55 per share for a total of $105,030 on November 16. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $34.24 to raise a total of $193,867 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Pentagon asks Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle for bids on new cloud contracts

The U.S. Defense Department expects to dole out cloud contracts to multiple companies. The new push comes after Pentagon scrapped its plans for a single-vendor cloud contract for Microsoft worth up to $10 billion over a decade. The U.S. General Services Administration said Friday that the Defense Department has solicited...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I'd rather own crypto directly instead of Marathon Digital

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Desktop Metal: "OK now listen. This is really important: This is pure spec on 3D, but I happen to like it more than [3D Systems Corporation]. Why? Because it's only a couple of bucks. Now, you can lose the whole thing, remember that. But I like the fact that it's a pure spec. If you approach it that way, you're in good shape."
STOCKS
CNBC

What we learned this week and our investing strategy into next week

The S&P 500 edged higher this week and moved within striking distance of its all-time highs while the tech-heavy Nasdaq notched a new record. The more economically sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back, however. Driving the action was renewed lockdown fears and worries about the global economic recovery amid...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) dropped 0.53% to $3,676.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $96.51 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy