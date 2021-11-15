ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily OTC Pearl: Tums (Calcium Carbonate)

By Saro Arakelians, PharmD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTums treats symptoms such as heartburn, upset stomach, or indigestion. Tums is an antacid that works by lowering the amount of acid in the stomach. Directions...

Daily Medication Pearl: Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

Medication Pearl of the Day: Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) Dosing: Administer 0.6 to 6.0 x 108 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-positive viable T cells intravenously. Dosage form: A single dose of Kymriah contains 0.6 to 6.0 x 108 CAR-positive viable T cells suspended in 1 to 3 patient-specific infusion bag(s) for IV infusion.
Daily Medication Pearl: Aducanumab-avwa (Aduhelm) for Alzheimer Disease

Aducanumab-avwa is a human, immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble and insoluble forms of amyloid beta. Medication Pearl of the Day: Aducanumab-avwa (Aduhelm) Dosing: The recommended maintenance dosage is 10 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion over approximately 1 hour every 4 weeks. Dosage form: 170...
How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
#Otc#Tums#Calcium Acetate#Calcium Carbonate#Calcium Phosphate
Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Health
Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Walmart Is Recalling This Item After Two Deaths Were Reported

When you're stocking up on groceries, sometimes it's a treat to grab something new to try for the home. Unfortunately, in what seems to be an unusual turn of events, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday that a casual household purchase appears to have turned deadly for at least two people, including one child. Now, a CDC investigation has discovered that the product—a well-known brand of room spray—is likely to contain a deadly species of bacteria that's typically only found on the other side of the world.
If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
