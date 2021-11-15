Sources: Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez agrees to 5-year, $77 million deal with Detroit Tigers

Your Detroit Tigers haven’t wasted any time so far this offseason. After dealing for catcher Tucker Barnhart on the first day of the offseason, they’ve now added left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez on a deal that locks him up in Detroit throughout his prime. The five-year, $77 million deal was first reported by Cody Stavenhagen of the Athletic Detroit and Jeff Passan of ESPN. Reports indicate that there are three million dollars in incentives available to Rodriguez, which could take the full value of the deal to $80 million, and Rodriguez will have an opt-out available after the 2023 season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO