Woman who trespassed at Trumps Mar-a-Lago was deported after two years in custody

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese businesswoman who trespassed at former President...

Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
Donald Trump
FOX40

2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with election interference, accused of trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year’s U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an […]
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Trump supporter shoves BLM protester amid clashes outside Kenosha court

A Donald Trump supporter was filmed shoving a Black man amid heated protests outside the Wisconsin court where a jury is deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday as the jury was sent out to deliberate on five felony charges against Mr Rittenhouse.As the day wore on, supporters of the defendant and Black Lives Matter (BLM) broke out into opposing chants while one man from the former group used a bull horn to heckle the latter.The man, who was wearing a hat with a cartoon of Mr Trump as the “Punisher”,...
AFP

Migrants fear ruse behind Mexican residency offer

Immigration agents lined a highway in southern Mexico offering hundreds of migrants temporary residency if they abandoned their march. Exhausted, some accepted, while others kept going, afraid of being deported. The offer of residency cards has split opinion and sowed suspicion within the caravan that set out three weeks ago from near the border with Guatemala to demand refugee status. Promises of food, water and an airconditioned bus to take them to a shelter while awaiting a one-year permit on humanitarian grounds were enough to persuade several migrants. But many others were unconvinced, despite suggestions that the card could smooth their passage to the United States.
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Snuck Into Mar-a-Lago to ‘Just Make Friends’ Deported to China

A Chinese businesswoman convicted of intruding at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in 2019 has been deported, according to federal authorities. Yujing Zhang, 35, was returned to China more than two years after serving an eight-month sentence. Zhang was held at an immigration detention center for three times as long as her prison term because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miami Herald reported. In March 2019, an uninvited Zhang flew to Florida and tried to bluff her way into then-President Donald Trump’s exclusive club. She was arrested on the property and later convicted of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents.
China

