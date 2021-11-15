ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate talks have wrapped up. Granholm weighs in on the highlights

 5 days ago

All right. For more on COP26, China and infrastructure, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is with us this morning. Good morning, Secretary Granholm. JENNIFER GRANHOLM: Good morning. KING: I'd like to ask you first about something that happened last week. The U.S. and China reached an agreement to cooperate...

Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
The climate summit is over and there is a lot of discontentment

At the U.N. climate summit, which wrapped up over the weekend, some countries agreed to cut more greenhouse gas emissions in hopes of preventing the worst damage from climate change. But many nations hardest hit by climate change say the cuts are not coming fast enough. NPR's Frank Langfitt reports.
Week in politics: Infrastructure bill provides money for bridges, broadband and more

After weeks of discouraging news, the White House is looking forward to a little celebration tomorrow. The reason? The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, much fought and negotiated over, will become law as soon as President Joe Biden puts his signature on it. Joining me to discuss this and other political developments is NPR's own Scott Detrow. Good morning, Scott.
Jennifer Granholm
Biden is set to host the leaders of Canada, Mexico for the Three Amigos summit

We are going to talk now about a gathering formally named the North American Leaders' Summit. Informally, it's the three amigos. Now, that would be the leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States. They meet tomorrow for the first time in five years. President Biden is hosting at the White House. Now, this used to happen regularly, but former President Donald Trump and then the pandemic paused the meetings. So we're going to talk about what is on the agenda now that the three amigos are getting back together.
China
CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
Kevin McCarthy is barking mad

Too often in public life, our leaders are afraid to speak the truth about the hard issues, to focus the American people on what really matters. Fortunately, Kevin McCarthy is not one of those timid leaders. And in the wee hours of Friday morning, he bravely stepped forward and forced the House of Representatives — nay, all of America — to face the truth … about the deli he operated when he was 19.
