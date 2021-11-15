ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One of America’s most wanted fugitives who committed movie-inspired bank heist identified 52 years later

By Nexstar Media Wire, Suzanne Stratford, WJW
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6k39_0cx6O9X100

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — One of America’s most wanted fugitives — a suspect in one of the “biggest bank robberies in Cleveland history” — has been identified.

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of Ohio announced Friday that the 52-year-old mystery is now solved.

According to the Marshals Service, in the summer of 1969, Theodore John Conrad walked into his job at the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller, and later walked out with $215,000, which authorities say is about $1.7 million in 2021.

‘Please don’t shoot me. I’m the homeowner’: Police chase ends in man’s kitchen

After the 20-year-old Conrad didn’t show up for work a couple of days later, the bank checked their vault and found the money was missing.

“From there, Conrad, and the money he stole, had a two-day head start on law enforcement,” the Marshals Service said in a press release.

Over the years, Conrad was featured on shows like “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

There were leads that took investigators to such places as Washington, D.C.; Inglewood, California; western Texas; Oregon, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Marshals Service said the case remained cold until last week when marshals from Cleveland went to Boston and identified Thomas Randele of Massachusetts as the ” fictitious” name of Theodore J. Conrad, the suspect in the Cleveland bank robbery from 1969.

Investigators learned that a year before the robbery, Conrad had become “obsessed” with the film “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a movie about a bank robbery by a millionaire businessman.

“From there he bragged to his friends about how easy it would be to take money from the bank and even told them he planned to do so,” authorities said in the release.

The Marshals Service said the Boston suburb where the suspect was found was near the location where the original “Thomas Crown Affair” film was made.

The Marshals Service said Friday that authorities had confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970 under a different name.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie investigation: Top unanswered questions still remaining

“This is a case I know all too well. My father, John K. Elliott, was a dedicated career Deputy United States Marshal in Cleveland from 1969 until his retirement in 1990. My father took an interest in this case early because Conrad lived and worked near us in the late 1960s,” Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio, said in the release. “My father never stopped searching for Conrad and always wanted closure up until his death in 2020.”

According to the release, investigators were able to match documents Conrad had completed in the 1960s with documents Randele completed, including ones when he filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

“We were able to match some of the documents that my father uncovered from Conrad’s college days in the 1960s with documents from Randele that led to his identification,” Elliott said.

Randele died of lung cancer in May.

“I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery,” Elliott said. “Everything in real life doesn’t always end like in the movies.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
BBC

US bank robber identified after decades-long hunt

The fugitive behind one of America's most notorious bank robberies has been identified after a 52-year search, law enforcement officials have announced. Ted Conrad was working as a teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio when he robbed his employer in July 1969. He disappeared with $215,000, worth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Us Marshals#Fugitive#Most Wanted#Wjw#The Marshals Service#The Society National Bank
cbslocal.com

Bank Robber Wanted For One Of Biggest Heists In Cleveland’s History 52 Years Ago ID’d As Lynnfield Man

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A man wanted for one of the biggest bank robberies in the history of Cleveland, Ohio eluded authorities for 52 years by settling down in Massachusetts. The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday they have solved the mysterious disappearance of Ted Conrad. Conrad was a 20-year-old teller at a bank in Cleveland when he left work on July 11, 1969 with $215,000 and was never seen again.
LYNNFIELD, MA
The Independent

Bank teller behind one of Cleveland’s biggest heists is tracked down 52 years on – but months after he died

The bank teller behind one of the biggest heists in Cleveland’s history has finally been tracked down 52 years on from the crime, but died just four months before authorities came knocking on his door.Theodore “Ted” John Conrad was identified as the man living under the fake name Thomas Randele in Boston, Massachusetts, close to the location where the original Thomas Crown Affair movie was filmed, which is thought to have inspired the robbery.He died of lung cancer in May at the age of 71.Mr Conrad is accused of stealing $215,000 (equivalent to over $1.7m or £1.3m in 2021) from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allthatsinteresting.com

After 52 Years, Investigators Just Tracked Down The Bank Teller Behind One Of Ohio’s Most Infamous Bank Robberies

Theodore John Conrad ended his shift at Society National Bank on July 11, 1969, by taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the vault and then disappearing from town. On a summer day in Cleveland in 1969, a young bank teller named Theodore John Conrad took $215,000 from his bank’s vault, walked out the door, and disappeared. Now, half a century later, federal marshals have finally tracked him down.
OHIO STATE
country1037fm.com

Man Who Got Away With Bank Robbery Identified 52 Years Later

This is one of the rarer things you’ll ever see. In fact, only in Hollywood do you ever really see it. 52 years ago, Theodore Conrad was 20 years old. He was working as a teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio. On a Friday, he stashed $215,000 ($1.7 million in today’s dollars) in a paper bag and simply walked out the door. The bank was not aware of anything amiss until the following Monday morning when they discovered the cash missing from the vault. By that time, Conrad had a weekend’s head start…and was gone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFLA

WFLA

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy