Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture

By Diego Hernández
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVelux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture. As part of...

www.archdaily.com

ArchDaily

How Can Buildings Benefit the Environment? Join the Build for Life 2021 Conference, November 15-17

How Can Buildings Benefit the Environment? Join the Build for Life 2021 Conference, November 15-17 Seeking to actively respond to the climate-related challenges of the 21st century, VELUX's sustainability strategy includes a series of measurable steps towards positive change as we focus on how buildings can help solve global challenges with sustainable solutions and practical actions. One of these steps is Build for Life, a pioneering, multidisciplinary initiative launched in 2021 to help connect people and the planet through better building design.
ENVIRONMENT
ArchDaily

Architecture and Engineering Side by Side: the Case of Urban Bridges

Architecture and Engineering Side by Side: the Case of Urban Bridges. The technical needs of the construction of bridges many times guide the development of the design itself. However, architecture is never put aside, rather the opposite. The aesthetics of bridges that we collect in this article are the result of an intense, demanding, and stimulating dialogue between architecture and engineering, where the search for solutions only ends when both disciplines are fully satisfied.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Interventions in Pre-existing Architecture: Adaptive Reuse Projects by Renowned Architects

Interventions in Pre-existing Architecture: Adaptive Reuse Projects by Renowned Architects. Responsible use and consumption of natural resources and the impacts of the building industry have been ongoing concerns in the field of architecture and urban planning. In the past, concepts such as clean slates, mass demolitions, and building brand new structures were widely accepted and encouraged. Nowadays, a transformation seems to be taking place, calling for new approaches such as recycling, adaptive reuse, and renovations, taking advantage of what is already there. This article explores a selection of projects and provides a glimpse into interventions by renowned architects in pre-existing buildings.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Manifold House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Manifold House is a straightforward gable form sliced open to create a series of unique spatial experiences that capitalize on the varied relationships between the building, the user, and the natural site context. Marrying a three-story program with a hilltop site, the home is partially embedded into its hilltop site connecting to the sky and surrounding vistas by building up.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Watch a live talk on what we can learn from COP26 as part of Velux's Build for Life conference

The first talk that Dezeen is hosting as part of Velux's Build for Life online conference focused on what architects and designers can learn from the outcomes of COP26. The talk saw Dezeen's editor-in-chief Marcus Fairs in conversation with Cécile Brisac, founder of Brisac Gonzalez, Christopher Trott, head of sustainability at Foster + Partners, and Cassie Sutherland, programme director at C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Miniature Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Interior Design for Children

Miniature Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Interior Design for Children. The world certainly looks different through the eyes of a young child; enormous, intriguing, and somewhat overwhelming, and it has long been believed that what we encounter as children shapes up our perspective of the world. When asked about his childhood memories in Switzerland, Peter Zumthor shared that the memories of his youth contain the deepest architectural experience, which have become reservoirs of the architectural atmospheres and images that he explores in his work as an architect today.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Weekend Retreat / Lightscape Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The project symbolizes a fusion between urban-rural environments. It has been designed for a small family living in the midst of urban chaos, who are deprived of fresh air and a sense of freedom but very much willing to reconnect with the bucolic life. The core idea of this built environment is to preserve the essence of the simplicity our ancestors once had back in their times and transcend some of that to the next generations through contemporary design approaches that recognize regional context, culture, and vernacular strategies.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Academie Sustainable Co-Housing / B-architecten

Text description provided by the architects. A former art academy was transformed into a sustainable, high-end co-housing project with communal facilities. Its beautiful façade and the layout of the historical and partially listed buildings were preserved where applicable, but at the same time, the ensemble was thoroughly rethought and modernized.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

FØRST Sales Office / Architectural Bureau WALL

Manufacturers: Centrsvet, Nayada, Wienerberger, Pratta, Tochka Sborki. Text description provided by the architects. The sales office of the residential complex FØRST is located in close proximity to the residential complex on Avtozavodskaya Street. The office space is divided into several zones: a lobby with a reception desk, a lounge area, a play area for children and a stand with a layout. Along the perimeter there are three meeting rooms, a technical room, a toilet, a mother and child room and a kitchen for staff. The total area of the office is 232 sq.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
designboom.com

OOF! architecture's renovated gantry house shows a playful orange structure

With its playfully-designed gantry house, australian studio OOF! architecture completes a major overhaul of a ‘sweet weatherboard cottage.’ the pre-existing house, typical of the suburban context of newport, has been transformed into an indoor-outdoor combination of dwelling, warehouse, and workshop for a family. while maintaining its modest cottage appearance from the perspective of the street, the renovated gantry house expands into its backyard with airy, sunny, open trussed living spaces to stand as a robust and comfortable home which, as the team notes, is ‘just like its family.’
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

SOM’s carbon-negative architecture model unveiled during COP26

Architecture and the built environment have received scant attention in the coverage of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference. It’s an obvious blind spot given that the building sector currently generates 40 per cent of all global carbon emissions and that massive population growth and increased urbanisation mean there’s a lot more building to be done. It is predicted that another 230 billion square metres of new building stock will be needed by 2060. Of course, many architects have developed innovative ways to reduce that carbon debt, both in construction and during a building’s lifetime, through sustainable architecture. Now one of the industry’s giants, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), is unveiling a model for carbon-negative architecture – meet the ‘Urban Sequoia’.
ENVIRONMENT
mymodernmet.com

5 Historic Buildings That Best Showcase the Beauty of Victorian Architecture

Victorian architecture is defined a little differently than other styles like Art Deco architecture or Baroque architecture. It simply refers to the architecture of the Victorian era, or during the reign of Queen Victoria over the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland. It is found in these countries but also in many other places around the world.
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

Modern Architecture's Dirty Secret: Concrete and the Climate

Modern architecture is one of those subjects that often divides opinion into one of two distinct camps: you either love it or hate it. But, the aesthetics of the building style aside, there might be a darker side to modern architecture that might just require us to rethink the way we build modern buildings — our overuse of concrete. As you are about to find out, concrete, from an environmental point of view, is a very bad choice of building material.
ENTERTAINMENT

