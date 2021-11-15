Velux's Build for Life Online Conference: Daylight in Architecture

Manufacturers: Centrsvet, Nayada, Wienerberger, Pratta, Tochka Sborki. Text description provided by the architects. The sales office of the residential complex FØRST is located in close proximity to the residential complex on Avtozavodskaya Street. The office space is divided into several zones: a lobby with a reception desk, a lounge area, a play area for children and a stand with a layout. Along the perimeter there are three meeting rooms, a technical room, a toilet, a mother and child room and a kitchen for staff. The total area of the office is 232 sq.m.
