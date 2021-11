The Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is looking for candidates to run for a position on their board. Quite simply soybean farmers in Minnesota elect other soybean farmers to oversee how check-off dollars are invested to benefit all soybean farmers in Minnesota! The soybean check-off has guidelines set by Congress that check-off funds can only be used for research, education and promotion. In addition the books are audited by the USDA to make sure the funds are allocated properly. Finally the elections are done by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO