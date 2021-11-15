ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

National Marine Corp Birthday

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAhLe_0cx6Fym000

ICYMI: On November 10th, The United States Marine Corps Birthday commemorates the establishment of the Continental Marines.

The United States Marine Corps, a branch of the United States Armed Forces, is responsible for providing power protection from the sea. They use the mobility of the United States Navy to deliver combined-arms task forces rapidly. The Continental Congress first established the Continental Marines on November 10, 1775, leading up to the American Revolution. Two battalions of Marines fought for independence both on land and at sea.

The birth of the U.S. Marine Corps began as a way to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War.
The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern on Water Street in Philadelphia, which is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines.

The Corps was abolished at the end of the Revolutionary War. However, on July 11, 1798, Congress ordered the creation of the Corps. Congress named it the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and directed that it be available for service under the Secretary of the Navy.

Marine Corps Presence

The USMC shares many resources with the other branches of the United States military. However, the Corps has sought to maintain its own identity with regards to mission, funding, and assets while utilizing the support available from the larger military branches. Despite having fewer installations than other branches, the Marine Corps maintains a presence on many Army posts, Naval stations, and Air Force bases.

In his birthday greeting more than 70 years ago, General Alexander Vandegrift, our 18th Commandant noted that “A birthday is a fitting time to peer backward – and forward.” That year, Marines reflected on an extraordinary year in combat during their amphibious drive across the Pacific. Despite the challenges and the horrific conditions, Marines prevailed at Guam, Saipan, and Peleliu. On 10 November 1944, Marines looked back with pride on their accomplishment – confident in their ability to meet future challenges.

In 2004, 20,000 Marines deployed to Al Anbar Province, Iraq – many Marines celebrated the birthday in places like Fallujah, Ramadi, and Al Qaim while decisively engaged in combat. That year, Marines also responded to the crisis in the Pacific following a tsunami claiming the lives of more than 200,000 people. On 10 November 2004, Marines looked back with pride on their accomplishments – confident in their ability to meet future challenges.

Some things change. Marines adapt. Their organization, training, and equipment change to the operating environment. However, some things remain the same. Marines continue to attack challenges with the same courage, commitment, loyalty, self-sacrifice, and adaptability as their predecessors in Peleliu and Fallujah. On 10 November 2014, Marines looked back with pride on our accomplishments- confident in our ability to meet future challenges.

HOW TO OBSERVE #MarineCorpsBirthday

If you know a Marine, thank them for their service. Attend Marine Corps Birthday celebrations. Use #MarineCorpsBirthday to post on social media.

UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY HISTORY

In 1921, General John Archer Lejeune, 13th Commandant of the Marine Corps, initiated the tradition of publishing a reminder of honorable service to all Marine commands on the anniversary of the Corps’ birth.

Since then, the United States Marine Corps members have honored the establishment of their military branch every year by republishing General Lejeune’s reminder. Gradually,  they added balls and banquets to the birthday celebration.

The first formal dance took place in 1923 at the Ft. Mifflin Marine Barracks in Pennsylvania. Other events include mock battles, sporting events, and races.

In 1925, the historic Benjamin Franklin Hotel hosted the first formal Marine Ball. The ball honored the 150th birthday of the Marine Corp. General Lejeune and Secretary of War Dwight Davis attended.

Commandant, General Lemuel C. Shepherd Jr. brought even more tradition to the warriors, always faithful and always loyal to each other, their country and their traditions. Beginning in 1952, the formal cake cutting ceremony began. During the ceremony, the first piece goes to the oldest Marine present and the second piece to the youngest. This tradition is still practiced today.

Staff Picks

The Marine $3.99 (1186) Ads by Amazon

Marine Corps FAQ

Q. What does Semper Fidelis mean?
A. Semper Fidelis is Latin meaning “Always Faithful.”

Q. What does “oorah” mean?
A. “Oorah” is a battle cry associated with the United States Marine Corps.

Q. What’s a devil dog ?
A. During World War I, the legend goes that German soldiers took to calling U.S. Marines “devil dogs” for their tenacity. In 1918, a U.S. recruiting poster headlined with the phrase Teufel Hunden put the story into full circulation across the country. Although the German expression was rare and oddly worded, and its source blurry at best, the nickname took a firm hold.

There are over 1,500 national days. Don’t miss a single one. Celebrate Every Day® with National Day Calendar ®!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
USNI News

The Marine Corps’ Dangerous Shift to Defense

The expeditionary advanced base operations concept wrongly assumes the extended range of modern weapons has shifted the balance of war from offense to defense. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, Force Design 2030 (Washington, DC: Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MilitaryTimes

Aircraft maintenance squadron commander at Nellis ousted

The commander of a maintenance squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was removed from his post last month over a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a spokesman at the base confirmed to Air Force Times. Maj. Burton Field, who oversaw the 757th Aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines Corps#U S Marines#National Marine Corp#Icymi#The Continental Marines#The United States Navy#The Continental Congress#The Marine Corps#Air Force
MilitaryTimes

Junior enlisted troops may lose email in Army’s platform transition

The Army’s ongoing adoption of Microsoft-based email, teleconferencing and collaboration services for its “Army 365″ platform could leave hundreds of thousands of soldiers, civilians and contractors without official email access, Army Times has confirmed. The issue stems from the Army opting to purchase individual Microsoft 365 licenses rather than providing...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gofund.me for Marine Corps Veteran

I am trying to raise money to buy my ex-husband a car. He is a Marine Corps veteran and so am I. We served in the Corps together and did a deployment in Iraq together in 2004-2005. Please share my gofund.me page if you can. I would really, really love...
CHARITIES
theperrynews.com

Celebrate U.S. Marines’ birthday Wednesday at fundraiser in Perry

Calling all U.S. Marines and U.S. Marine supporters!. Throughout the world on Nov. 10, Marines celebrate the birth of their Corps — the most loyal, feared, revered and professional fighting force the world has ever seen. This year the birthday tradition is being brought to Perry. We may not be...
PERRY, IA
Aurora News Register

Giltner celebrates local veterans on Marine’s birthday

Nov. 10 was a special day in Giltner for a variety of reasons. The school held its fourth annual Veterans Day program with a myriad of vets and students alike gathered to honor those who served. It also happened to fall on the 100th birthday of Lyle Wayne Reab, a...
GILTNER, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Marine Corp League are having a ball

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Marine Corp. League will be holding a ball on Sunday, November 7th at 6 pm., to celebrate the 246th year of the Marines. ‘We’re carrying on the tradition... Once a Marine always a Marine, because no one is an ex-Marine. Once you’re in the Corp. you’re always in the Corp.,” said Jim Demshar, Senior Vice Commandant, Det. #772.
CHEYENNE, WY
kmyu.tv

Utah Marine Corps veteran on the importance of giving back

KUTV — The University of Utah honored eleven Utah Veterans this Veteran’s Day. The group was selected from nominations received from across the state. Julia Carlson is among those that were honored. She spent 22 years in the Marine Corps and has continued a life serving others since. Growing up,...
MILITARY
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
798
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy