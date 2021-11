Growbot looks divine, but it's often too finicky for its own good. It's also very light on story despite being heavy on world-building. Robots in space. A classic, isn’t it? Add in some flowers, music and puzzles, and you get Growbot - a 2D point and click puzzler where you play as Nara, a novice growbot on a journey to save her world. The space station where Nara is completing her training is attacked by Crissy, the very first growbot who disappeared years ago and has now returned to wreak crystal-themed havok.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO