It came as a great shock and insult to many when it was suggested that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris may not have been flawless from the first moment that he stepped on an NFL field. But the first-round pick has grown, considerably, since his first game this season, and a big part of that has just been in giving in to the perspective that everybody in the NFL is roughly as talented as you are, and that you’re not going to be able to turn every play.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO