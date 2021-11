For the first time since 2018, Purdue football is bowl eligible. A thrilling 40-29 upset over No. 3 Michigan State — the second win over a top 3 team this season — saw Purdue advance to 6-3 on the year and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Coming out of halftime with a 21-14 lead, an early fumble allowed Michigan State to tie the game. However, a series of long drives led by junior wide receiver David Bell would allow Purdue to extend its lead. In the end, graduate kicker Mitchell Fineran’s four field goals, including the game sealer with 41 seconds left in the game, helped Purdue outlast the Spartans. Bell finished the game with 11 receptions and 217 yards, as he set a new school record with 15 career 100-yard games. Purdue plays next Saturday at No. 5 Ohio State as the Boilermakers look to upset another top ranked team.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO