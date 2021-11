A reader once remarked that her favorite parts of the Gazette were the town columns, because they made her feel like the Vineyard was a place where she could belong. Who doesn’t care to be welcomed back after a winter away, to have one’s birthday or anniversary remembered, to be wished a speedy recovery after an unexpected illness, to be comforted on the loss of a loved one? These slender acknowledgments can be nourishment for those who long not simply to live on the Island, but to be a part of it.

DUKES COUNTY, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO