Kate Middleton stepped up a Queen Elizabeth recuperates

Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

Kate Middleton has stepped into the...

qconline.com

heatworld

Meghan Markle's strict house rules for Kate Middleton

It’s been nearly two years since the so-called fab four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – have been in the same room together. But with the Cambridges planning a royal tour in America in the not-too-distant future, the Sussexes are hoping this could change. Meghan...
Person
Queen Elizabeth
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Turned Down the Queen's Invitation to Christmas

It looks like another Christmas will pass without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham. While it is understandable that the long journey (and likely negative U.K. press) makes it a tough time of year to make the trip, it does come on the heels of Prince Philip’s death in April, which might make this holiday a difficult one for everyone in the palace. A royal source told Page Six that planning a royal holiday involves a lot of “logistics,” so “they would have communicated it to their family by now” if they were flying overseas to celebrate....
In Style

Kate Middleton's Power Shoulders Stole the Spotlight at Her Latest Appearance

In what's becoming a new signature style move, Kate Middleton's latest outfit had statement-making shoulder pads. After wearing a blue dress with squared shoulders just a few weeks ago and opting for coats with tailored, strong silhouettes, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a green sequined and jeweled long-sleeve sheath dress with similar shoulder details.
DesignerzCentral

Queen Elizabeth alarms Buckingham Palace by the speed of picking up engagements

Queen Elizabeth II is so dedicated to the monarchy that nothing could stop her despite being advised against taking up too much work, a report says. Queen Elizabeth II had to cancel some of her engagements in her diary due to her health. Her doctors ordered her to take a rest and even extended it for two more weeks. However, according to a new report, she’s picking up more works again.
Cosmopolitan

The sweet gift Kate Middleton gave the Queen during her first Christmas with the Royals

Given that she's been married to Prince William for ten years now, it's safe to say that Kate Middleton is well and truly part of the Royal Family – but as fans of The Crown will know, it's apparently not always that easy to be accepted into the clan. In fact, it's rumoured that the Queen and co rather like to put newcomers through their paces, sometimes via what's been dubbed as the 'Balmoral test'.
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton is The 'Most Powerful In The Royal Family'—Here's Why?

Experts believe that Kate Middleton's "immense influence" makes her named undoubtedly the most "powerful" royal in the family today. The Duchess of Cambridge placed fourth on the most famous royal poll, based on a YouGov, under Prince William. Under the Cambridges followed Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles, who is known for being the next person on the throne.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Queen Elizabeth's letters to be auctioned

Queen Elizabeth told of her "emptiness and loneliness" following the death of her father in a letter to a member of royal staff. Private letters from the monarch and her son Prince Charles to aide Michael Farebrother, a former Grenadier Guard and the Prince of Wales' private tutor who died in 1987 aged 67, which spanned over 40 years are set to be auctioned off as part of a collection of never-seen-before photographs of the family, and the notes lay bare some of the royals' most personal thoughts.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Will Still Keep up Strange Christmas Tradition This Year

Despite some pretty big changes that have taken place within the last year, one decades-long royal family Christmas tradition will continue. As members of the British royal family gather at Sandringham, the Queen's Norfolk estate, for the holidays this year, they will have to step on a scale and be weighed by Queen Elizabeth herself — but the uncomfortable weighing is all in good fun.
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for a Glam Royal Date Night!

Kate Middleton and Prince William left the kids at home as they hit the town for a night at the theater. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of their royal engagement, attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday evening. The event supports the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the U.K., who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.
