Georgia State

Georgia's SEC Championship Opponent All But Set

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

The Alabama hurdle.

The University of Georgia has lost its last six matchups against the Crimson Tide, including two SEC title games and a national championship.

You have to go all the way back to 2007 when Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was eight years old before you find a win on the record book for the Bulldogs.

Well, the Bulldogs will likely get another crack at the Tide on December 4th in the SEC Championship game. Following Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss, Alabama simply has to win one of the final two contests of the season to win the SEC West.

It's Smart's third time in the conference championship game. It would be Alabama's third time in four seasons, and the sixth time in eight seasons they've played in Atlanta.

If Alabama were to lose both games against Arkansas and Auburn, then Ole Miss would win the SEC West.

Though Alabama opened as nearly three-touchdown favorites against Arkansas, and Auburn's starting quarterback, Bo Nix has broken his ankle and will be out the remainder of the season.

So, odds are, Georgia will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide on December 4th. This is the first time in the matchup where Georgia appears to have the upper hand. Alabama's offensive line has struggled this season and Georgia's defensive line will likely be about to control this supposed football game.

