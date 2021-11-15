ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peak Wind Gust Of 77 MPH Recorded In SE Wyoming Sunday

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
While southeast Wyoming residents are used to wind gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range, Sunday was pretty windy even by our standards. The Cheyenne Office of...

65+ MPH Gusts to Impact Travel in SE Wyoming Thursday-Friday

Another round of strong wind is expected to blast southeast Wyoming Thursday evening through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. A High Wind Watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday for the northern Snowy Range foothills, including Elk Mountain and Arlington, and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
Wyoming Was the Coldest State in the U.S. on Wednesday Night

It doesn't matter where you were on Wednesday evening (November 17th), you could tell there was a significant drop in the temperature. Earlier this week, we were sitting pretty with some temperatures in the 60s. Sure, there was plenty of wind, but overall, we would take that in mid November. But come Wednesday night, we were the coldest state in the U.S.
106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

