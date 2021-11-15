ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas is third most obese state in America, study finds

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UN5po_0cx6DoGO00

ARKANSAS (KNWA, KFTA) — Arkansas sits behind Mississippi and West Virginia as the third most overweight & obese state in the U.S. according to a study by WalletHub.

According to the report, 74.3 million Americans age 6 and older were completely inactive in 2020.

The study compared states through 31 different metrics, ranging from overweight and obesity to sugared beverage consumption.

Study names Arkansas 48th happiest state in the country

Arkansas ranges in the top ten percentage in a variety of categories, including fifth percent of obese adults, fourth of obese children, adults with high cholesterol and hypertension, third of physically inactive adults, sixth of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables per day, and seventh of adults with type two diabetes.

Other states and their percentages can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 6

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Top City Americans Are Moving To

Americans have gone through a period of extraordinary mobility — and the top city Americans are moving to is Sarasota, Florida.  The high costs of living and real estate prices in major coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco are part of the reason Americans have been moving. Low mortgage rates have also […]
SARASOTA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Mississippi State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Tennessee

The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate everywhere in the U.S., however. In fact, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
99.9 KEKB

Four Colorado Cities Ranked as ‘Best Small Towns in America’

The number of people moving to Colorado over the past several years has increased exponentially, but with everything that the Centennial State has to offer, you can't blame out-of-staters for wanting to live here. There are obvious draws for people wanting to move to the bigger Colorado cities such as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Obese#Cholesterol#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
Kicker 102.5

Uh Oh, Here Are The Twenty Worst Places To Live In Arkansas

There is a new report out that talks about the twenty worst places to live in Arkansas, and the number one city on this list is less than 4 hours away. I know most of you are curious did Texarkana Arkansas make the list? Well yes, it did, but more on that later. Almost all of the towns on this list are less than 4 hours from Texarkana, but Arkansas is not a big state so this fact is not quite as important. What is important is the number of cities that are close to us on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
bizneworleans.com

This Is the Fastest Growing City in Louisiana

HAMMOND — The U.S. population growth rate hit its lowest level since the Great Depression, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Over the past decade, the Great Recession and COVID-19 pandemic slowed immigration as well as caused many Americans to hold off on having kids. Population growth did not stagnate...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Smokers

How bad is the smoking problem in the U.S.? Horrible, but not as bad as it used to be. Nearly 500,000 Americans die prematurely because of the effects of smoking or secondhand smoke, according to the CDC. About 40 million Americans smoke and almost five million of these are young people in middle school or […]
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid cases explode in Vermont, America’s most-vaccinated state

Vermont is experiencing its worst Covid-19 surge despite being one of the most vaccinated states in the United States. The state has served as a model for its response throughout the pandemic but, according to officials. Nearly 72% of Vermont residents are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is One Most Overweight & Obese States

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system $147 billion each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America. To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Affected by seasonal depression? Study shows which states are most vulnerable

Leaves are falling and temperatures are dropping, meaning the “winter blues” are around the corner. Officially coined seasonal affective disorder (SAD), the funk is a subtype of depression that affects about 5% of the U.S. population during the fall and winter seasons, sending people into bouts of excessive sleepiness, carbohydrate cravings, anxiety and weight gain.
MENTAL HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Laziest Counties

Exercise is one of the most effective ways for people to improve their overall health. Regular exercise has been shown to reduce the risk of depression, weight gain, and certain chronic diseases, while improving cognitive function, sleep quality, and physical balance — among many other benefits.  Though the importance of physical activity is well established, […]
POLITICS
Charlotte Stories

North Carolina Ranked One of America’s Most Charitable States for 2022

To determine where the most generous Americans are inspiring others to be more selfless, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless. Most Charitable States...
ADVOCACY
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy