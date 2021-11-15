Arkansas is third most obese state in America, study finds

ARKANSAS (KNWA, KFTA) — Arkansas sits behind Mississippi and West Virginia as the third most overweight & obese state in the U.S. according to a study by WalletHub.

According to the report, 74.3 million Americans age 6 and older were completely inactive in 2020.

The study compared states through 31 different metrics, ranging from overweight and obesity to sugared beverage consumption.

Arkansas ranges in the top ten percentage in a variety of categories, including fifth percent of obese adults, fourth of obese children, adults with high cholesterol and hypertension, third of physically inactive adults, sixth of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables per day, and seventh of adults with type two diabetes.

