MINNEAPOLIS — Tens of thousands of people are giving money to support their favorite Minnesota causes on Thursday, Nov. 18 for the 13th annual Give to the Max Day. Give to the Max connects people to nonprofits, schools and other groups that could use donations to further their mission, from BIPOC-led organizations to nonprofits supporting healthcare workers to schools and animal shelters and more.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO