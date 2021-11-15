Man found pinned underneath vehicle in deadly crash near I-65 exit ramp

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD is investigating a deadly crash near an interstate exit ramp.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a crash was reported near an I-65 ramp that exited onto eastbound 38th Street. An IMPD officer responding to the crash located a single vehicle off the road with a man pinned underneath.

The man was pronounced deceased by medics.

Investigators are working to determine if speed was a factor in the crash as well as other possible causes.

