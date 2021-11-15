ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man found pinned underneath vehicle in deadly crash near I-65 exit ramp

FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHlns_0cx6DP9700

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD is investigating a deadly crash near an interstate exit ramp.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a crash was reported near an I-65 ramp that exited onto eastbound 38th Street. An IMPD officer responding to the crash located a single vehicle off the road with a man pinned underneath.

52-year-old mystery solved: Dead man ‘obsessed’ with movie named bank heist suspect

The man was pronounced deceased by medics.

Investigators are working to determine if speed was a factor in the crash as well as other possible causes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

3-vehicle crash on Indy’s west side leaves one person dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Crash scene investigators are working to determine the cause of a multi-car accident on Indy’s west side that left one person dead. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night, near the intersection of West Washington Street and Center Greens Boulevard. Three vehicles were involved in the crash that left one person […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
FOX59

Anderson woman charged after baby found to have multiple broken bones

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman was arrested and charged with neglect after a two-year-old child was found to have multiple broken bones along with injuries stemming back to when she was only 7 weeks old. Kaylah Ball, 25, is charged with neglect of a dependant/child violations by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and was […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

ISP investigating inmate stabbed to death at Miami Correctional Facility

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Indiana State Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility. Investigators say around 10 a.m. Wednesday, correction officers found Leo Cullen, 43, severely injured in a “dayroom” in the facility. He died despite medical intervention by prison staff members. An autopsy conducted by […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 65#Dead Man#Accident#Impd#Fox 59
FOX59

As IMPD cracks down on reckless driving, family of man killed in crash shares impact of loss

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has ramped up its efforts to target reckless and aggressive driving across the Circle City. Indianapolis is no exception to a trend that’s been reported both statewide and nationwide when it comes to an increase in traffic deaths. Statewide, since the start of the pandemic, the number […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD locates missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police said they have located a teen that went missing Thursday. IMPD said he was last seen in the area of the 700 block of West Hanna Avenue, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He then left that area in  a gray jeep, possibly a Patriot, with an unknown plate number. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Wabash County man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for James Conley has been canceled and he has been found, police say. Conley has been taken to a hospital to be checked on and his family has been notified. ———————- WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 56-year-old James Conley. He is described […]
WABASH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy