ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

Photos: Federal agents rescue man standing on sinking plane

By Aleksandra Bush
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSKFu_0cx6DLrR00

CEDAR KEY, Fla. ( NewsNation Now ) — Federal agents rescued a man standing on top of a sinking airplane last week off the coast of northwest Florida.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents and local deputies spotted the plane while out on a joint operation Nov. 9. Authorities say the plane was half a mile from the George T. Lewis Airport.

As they approached the sinking aircraft, a man climbed out. Photos show him standing on top of the small plane as rescuers arrived.

Southwest employee hospitalized after being punched by female passenger

Medical personnel evaluated the man who did not appear to be injured.

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy,” Michael Matthies, deputy director of Marine Operations, said in the news release. “We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhvV5_0cx6DLrR00
    Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKEsx_0cx6DLrR00
    Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Man stabbed, suspect on the loose following ‘physical disturbance’

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering after being stabbed while police search for the culprit. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) , officers were dispatched N. Circle Dr. and Galley Road, which is near AMF Colorado Springs Lanes, around 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a “physical disturbance.” When officers arrived, they found a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Foot chase leads to containment in Colorado Springs; felony parole violator captured

COLORADO SPRINGS — A known felon has been apprehended after he ran from police and tried to hide from officers. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park when they found two people with active warrants. 53-year-old Reginald Franklin was one of the suspects […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Cedar Key, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Cedar Key, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Northwest Florida#Federal Agents#Newsnation#Southwest#Marine Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy