ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: More rain/snow showers rolling in this afternoon

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQLNW_0cx6CtBK00

Other than a few slushy spots in the higher terrain, this morning’s commute has been easy going with primarily wet pavement!

Snowfall totals have been less than impressive, a few hundredths of an inch for most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B5XFf_0cx6CtBK00

Keep an eye out for more rain/snow showers this afternoon, but snowfall totals remain less than an inch for most folks, especially below 2000′.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1686XR_0cx6CtBK00

Flakes may briefly fly overnight in the broad valleys as temperatures fall below freezing, but at the same time those flakes are becoming more confined to the higher mountain peaks early Tuesday.

A few mountain flakes are possible under a northwest wind Tuesday otherwise skies are partly sunny, and temperatures are cool in upper 30’s to low 40’s

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Snow and Rain Showers Today

Good Morning! Slick conditions with cold rain/wintry mix/snow for higher elevations for the day today. Snow continues into Saturday morning. WInds will crank up into the day with the passage of a cold front 10-20mph from the south/west. Give yourself extra time traveling this morning and into the weekend if you're using mountain roads/passes, where accumulations of 6 inches of snow or more is possible. Highs will be the low 40's for valley, Lows in the 30's tonight and upper highlands and western mountains with more snow early Saturday. Showers into the southeastern highlands into the day today.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Meteorologist
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy