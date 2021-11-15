ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Where to begin...

By callsitlikeiseeit Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 4 days ago

I truly try not to complain. I do. I figure I am in your playground, and I can play here or not. I've been here forever and a day and seen more changes and owners and whatnot than many have, and just kind of roll with all of it....

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

myfitnesspal.com

Unable to open user profiles

When I try to open some friends profile pages I get a message saying "There was a problem with your request. Sorry, but a server error occurred processing your request. Our team has been notified of the issue." This does not happen with all profiles. Please fix this.
TECHNOLOGY
myfitnesspal.com

Thread Ignoring

Currently, posters have the option to ignore all posts from specific users. (Or at least the option existed prior to the recent upgrade...does it still?) I recommend an option to allow users to ignore specific threads: the thread thereafter will not appear in the list of available discussions, the user will not be notified of new posts to the thread, it will be (for that user) as if the thread never existed.
TECHNOLOGY
#Boards#Sun
myfitnesspal.com

Fitness watches

I have an Apple SE and I absolutely love it compared to my Fitbit. The only thing I don’t like is I can’t use the sleep monitor to track sleeping patterns or whatever because I have to charge it every two days unlike with my Fitbit I only had to charge it once a week.
ELECTRONICS
myfitnesspal.com

Temp workaround for how to [un]bookmark discussions for Groups

@Betty, FYI regarding this bug: Unable to bookmark Discussion in Groups: OPEN - Bookmarking or un-bookmarking a discussion in a group results in an error message. While that bug is being fixed, there is a work-around that people might like to know about. I verified that I get a 403...
COMPUTERS
bagogames.com

Gaming Blogs – Where to Begin

Gaming is more popular than ever; therefore, now is the ideal moment to start your gaming blog. New game companies come up all the time, and they’re constantly searching for bloggers and game journalists to collaborate with. Gaming blogs are beneficial since they provide news, reviews, and press coverage. Fortunately,...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
myfitnesspal.com

New to MFP with age ole hormone issues LOL

Trying something new! Been on a few other apps before this seems to be more in-depth tracking-wise! I needed it so I can be more calculating with specifics and not just caloric intake. My hormones are giving me a run for my 50 year old money and my previous weight loss methods seem to be failing! Wish me luck folks!! 😬 Not nervous at all LOL 😂
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

It's easy.....

To get discouraged here in your first week when you aren't sure about the app or it's community! If you are in your first week, or even first week back to MFP, comment here and I'll add ya. Having content flood your feed, even if it's just "so and so logged on for 8 days in a row" or "so and so did so many minutes of this exercise" really helps motivate you when you are just beginning!!
CELL PHONES
techraptor.net

Where Cards Fall Review

Memories of the past can be good, bad, or somewhere in between. A day at the arcade, a lonesome Christmas night, and a minimum wage shift at a fast food restaurant. Where Cards Fall walks us through the various stages of youth of a nameless character. Although the game’s name...
VIDEO GAMES
myfitnesspal.com

Trying something new this time

Hi. I’m new to fitness pal, I’ve had success on another plan in the past before COVID hit and things went the wrong direction. I’ve been trying to get back on track but it’s been harder this time. Hi, and welcome!. There are lots of sources of ideas and recipes,...
WORKOUTS
dotesports.com

Where to buy coiled cables

Cable management can be a headache for many PC gamers. Few things are more annoying than having to untangle a mouse cable from the keyboard during a gaming session. To solve this issue, many gamers turn to coiled cables for their keyboards. Below are eight places that sell coiled cables.
ELECTRONICS
BlogHer

4 Things to Always Remember While Building Your Website

You probably want advice on how to leverage your profile on the growing number of social media platforms. Clubhouse, TikTok Instagram…it’s a lot to keep up with! Still, none of those platforms are more important than your website. This is your home base, where you can hone your voice and craft your mission without the direct influence of “likes” and outside opinions. Master your work here and you’ll feel more confident sharing that work on a feed, in a video, or during an audio panel. It’s a strategy that has served Rhonesha Byng well. The founder and CEO of Her Agenda,...
MARKETING
myfitnesspal.com

What are the best grains to control blood sugar/diabetics

For the 1st time my A1C has been confirmed as diabetic. Would love to hear what are the ideal grainy foods to control blood sugar and what % macro should be set?. I am 59, exercise 4-5 days/60 min each time (since 45 days) Nickybasu wrote: ». For the 1st...
HEALTH
IndieWire

Need a Glow Up? Here Are the Best Laptop Lights for Zoom Meetings and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s never too late for a glow up. If you’re like a lot of people, then the last year has found you spending more time in front of a computer screen, smartphone, or tablet device. Attending one Zoom meeting after another can feel draining at times, but adding a light to your device is an easy way to brighten or soften your appearance on...
ELECTRONICS

