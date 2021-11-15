Where to begin...

You probably want advice on how to leverage your profile on the growing number of social media platforms. Clubhouse, TikTok Instagram…it’s a lot to keep up with! Still, none of those platforms are more important than your website. This is your home base, where you can hone your voice and craft your mission without the direct influence of “likes” and outside opinions. Master your work here and you’ll feel more confident sharing that work on a feed, in a video, or during an audio panel.
It’s a strategy that has served Rhonesha Byng well. The founder and CEO of Her Agenda,...
Comments / 0