Where to begin...

To get discouraged here in your first week when you aren't sure about the app or it's community! If you are in your first week, or even first week back to MFP, comment here and I'll add ya. Having content flood your feed, even if it's just "so and so logged on for 8 days in a row" or "so and so did so many minutes of this exercise" really helps motivate you when you are just beginning!!

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO