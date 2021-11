The dean who blocked three UF political science professors from testifying against the state said his decision was heavily influenced by the university’s top administrators. Before the Chronicle of Higher Education report Monday, spokespeople from UF claimed there was no pressure on the administration from the governor’s office to bar the professors. A later report from the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau showed top members of UF’s board of trustees have political ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who championed the policies the professors would have testified against in court.

