Rock Music

The World Is A Beautiful Place, Bent Knee, and Gates played Elsewhere (pics, review)

By Andrew Sacher

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die wrapped up their tour in support of this year's excellent Illusory Walls at Brooklyn's Elsewhere on Saturday (11/13), alongside opening sets from Bent Knee and Gates. The band's current core lineup of David Bello (vocals), Katie Dvorak...



Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL


Members of REM, Yo La Tengo, dB’s & more played “The Songs of Big Star” in Brooklyn (pics, video, setlist)

Tribute concert "The Songs of Big Star" happend at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn on Sunday night (11/7). The ensemble included Big Star drummer Jody Stephens, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan, The dB's Chris Stamey, Brett Harris & Charles Cleaver (Big Star's Third), Crispin Cioe (Uptown Horns), Skylar Gudasz, and The Occasional String Quartet, and the night pulled from all of Big Star's catalogue, as well as tracks from Chris Bell's I Am the Cosmos. Photos from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post.
MUSIC


The Flaming Lips played their first of 2 Brooklyn Steel shows (pics, video, setlist)

It wasn't that long ago that The Flaming Lips were playing shows where the band and the audience were all inside giant plastic spacebubbles. The band have gone back to "normal," but frontman Wayne Coyne noted at Brooklyn Steel on Monday night (11/8) that this tour is a little more subdued than ones in the past due to Covid. Most notably, the balloon count is down as, Wayne said with all the bouncing around and multiple people touching them, it might bring anxiety to some instead of joy. There were still lots of balloons, though, and confetti, flying neon Da Vinci birds, giant inflatable robots and all the other joyous, trippy stuff you expect at a Lips show, just slightly more chilled out. And, of course, Wayne in his spacebubble.
MUSIC


Squid made their NYC debut at Mercury Lounge (pics, setlist)

UK band Squid are on their first-ever U.S. tour, and they made their NYC debut on Wednesday night (11/10) at Mercury Lounge. The band released their debut album, Bright Green Field, back in April and its complex, jazzy, proggy, dancey, art-punk songs really came to life live. Singer-drummer Ollie Judge is a real force and Squid played a nonstop 80-minute set with no encore. Check out photos from their set by P Squared along with the setlist, below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chris Rock


Squid wrapped up NYC run at Baby’s All Right (pics, review, setlist)

Brighton, UK quintet Squid have been the subject of enormous hype over the last year, thanks to their great debut LP Bright Green Field which dropped in April. They also managed to sell out their entire US tour, which made its second NYC stop on Thursday night (11/11) at Baby's All Right. The band's refreshing mix of post-punk, krautrock, jazz, dance-punk and art rock translated excellently to a live setting, which consisted of highlights from the aforementioned Bright Green Field, cuts from their previous EP Town Centre, and a few non-album tracks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY


Wolf Alice played Bowery Ballroom (pics, video, setlist)

Wolf Alice released their third album, Blue Weekend, in June, and on Friday night (11/12) their US tour supporting it hit NYC for the first of two intimate shows at Bowery Ballroom. The band ripped through a 70-minute set which included songs from throughout their discography, including Blue Weekend standouts like "The Last Man on Earth," "Delicious Things," and "Feeling Myself." Fan favorite "Bros," from their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool, really got the crowd moving.
MUSIC


Fiery Furnaces played Brooklyn Steel with Fred Armisen (pics, setlist, video)

Having taken a 10-year hiatus, Eleanor & Matthew Friedberger reignited their band Fiery Furnaces for Pitchfork Festival and are now playing a few shows this fall, the first of which happened at Brooklyn Steel on Saturday (11/13). The super-powered six piece, two-drummer lineup of the band -- with Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee and Cameron Wisch augmenting Eleanor and Matthew -- sounded fantastic on Saturday as they played a 20-song set that included everything from poppy singles like "Tropical Ice-Land," "Single Again" and "Here Comes the Summer" to more experimental material from Blueberry Boat and Rehearsing My Choir.
MUSIC


Aeon Station (The Wrens) share video for new song “Fade”

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan has shared the third single from Observatory, his upcoming album as Aeon Station, which features songs Kevin had written for The Wrens' abandoned fourth album and includes contributions from his Wrens bandmates Greg Whelan and Jerry MacDonald. The new song is called "Fade," and it's a climactic, indie rock song powered by busy, propulsive drumming and the kinds of soaring vocal melodies that made The Meadowlands so great. Listen and watch the Laurent Briet-directed video below.
MUSIC
#Art Rock#Pianos Become The Teeth#Brooklyn#Twiabp


Stream Restraining Order and Warfare’s new split EP

Two very cool Massachusetts hardcore bands, Restraining Order and Warfare, have just released a four-song split for Triple B Records that clocks in at under five minutes. It's Restraining Order's first release since their 2019 debut LP This World Is Too Much and Warfare's first since their 2018 debut Declaration. Restraining Order have been one of the most promising bands in the scene since releasing that LP, and Warfare -- if you're unfamiliar -- is the band fronted by Triple B founder Sam Yarmuth with Trapped Under Ice/Angel Du$t frontman Justice Tripp on guitar and Fury’s Madison Woodward on bass. The whole split rips. Stream it below.
ROCK MUSIC


The Dear Hunter announce tour with TWIABP and Tanner of O’Brother

Progressive alt-rockers The Dear Hunter have a new album called Antimai on the way, and they'll support it on a 2022 tour with two very cool openers: The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die and O'Brother vocalist Tanner Merritt (who has collaborated with The Dear Hunter in the past). The Dear Hunter will be playing their new album in full, plus "additional songs voted on by the TDH community."
MUSIC


34 New Songs Out Today

DROWSE - "WAIT AND BLEED" (SLIPKNOT COVER) Here's another song from The Flenser's previously announced nu metal covers comp from shoegaze/slowcore artist Drowse. "Wait and Bleed" is an early example of Slipknot's ability to mix rich melodies with abrasive, heavy music, and Drowse's version makes those melodies shine in a totally different way.
MUSIC


Hazing Over list their 10 favorite albums of 2021, playing NYC tonight

Earlier this year, Shin Guard changed their name to Hazing Over and they also changed their genre from screamo to a much heavier metalcore/deathcore vibe, as heard on their new EP Pestilence. They're currently on tour in support of that EP with likeminded bands Omerta and Vended (whose lineup includes Slipknot members Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan's sons Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan), and that tour lands in Brooklyn at Saint Vitus Bar TONIGHT (11/18). Tickets are still available. All remaining tour dates are listed below.
ROCK MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music


Dance-punk/post-hardcore band Perennial prep new LP ‘In The Midnight Hour’ (stream 2 tracks)

New England's Perennial will follow their 2017 debut album The Symmetry of Autumn Leaves (and their 2019 EP Food For Hornets EP) with their second full-length, In The Midnight Hour, on January 1 (pre-order). The new album was co-produced with TWIABP's Chris Teti, and lead singles "Tooth Plus Claw" and "Perennial In A Haunted House" sound like a noticeable step-up from anything this band has done yet.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.” In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of Alice as a video game character appears. “I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad. ‘Baby Teeth’ is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” she said in a statement. She added the song is about “embracing despair.” “It understands...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC


Scowl’s Kat Moss breaks down every track on hardcore band’s killer debut LP

Pick up Scowl's debut album on limited orange vinyl. Something must be in the water in the Santa Cruz/San Jose area, because so many great hardcore bands have been coming out of that region lately. There's been Drain, Gulch, Sunami, Hands of God, and more, and the latest band to break out is Santa Cruz's Scowl, who release their debut LP How Flowers Grow on Flatspot Records today. It features Drain vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro on "Fuck Around," which should help draw some new fans in, but one listen to How Flowers Grow proves that Scowl are a force on their own. The band bust out fuzzy power chord riffs that toe the line between classic hardcore and garage punk, and Kat Moss tops it off with a vicious bark that avoids typical hardcore clichés. She also has a clarity to her delivery that makes Scowl's songs accessible without veering into "melodic hardcore." That said, Scowl do prove they know how to get melodic on one song, "Seeds To Sow," and that one suggests Scowl could really transcend the hardcore scene if they ever wanted to. It kind of sounds like a cross between X-Ray Spex and the first Best Coast album, and it really sets Scowl apart from their peers.
ROCK MUSIC


Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC


Get Unearth’s ‘The Stings of Conscience’ on clear/splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies

Pre-order Unearth's debut LP'The Stings of Conscience,' on milky clear with black and sky blue splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies. Metalcore band Unearth's 2001 debut LP, The Stings of Conscience, turned 20 this year, and to mark the occasion we've teamed up with them for an exclusive new vinyl pressing of the album. It's been remastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio, and it's pressed "milky clear with black and sky blue splatter" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and exclusive to our stores. Here's what it looks like:
MUSIC


Notable Releases of the Week (11/19)

We're a week away from Thanksgiving and major music publications are already rolling out their year-end lists, so it may be feeling like the year is just about over, but there's definitely still more music to come. Not only does today have some crucial new albums, it's one of the most stacked weeks of the entire year. I highlight 12 new albums below, Bill looks at Mr. Twin Sister, Elbow, Fine Place (Frankie Rose), Papercuts, and more in Bill's Indie Basement, and there are still some heavy hitters on top of that.
MUSIC


Former Turbonegro frontman Hank Von Hell has died

Hank Von Hell, former flamboyant frontman for Norwegian hard rock greats Turbonegro, has died at age 49. The news was shared via his Instagram: "We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021. We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy."
MUSIC

