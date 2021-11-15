ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

AAA: Thanksgiving travel almost back to pre-pandemic levels

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — People are still planning to travel for Thanksgiving, according to recent stats from AAA. "AAA predicts that 53.4 million people nationwide will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday," said Shawn...

CBS Chicago

Staff Shortages, Mandates, And Unruly Passengers Are Some Of The Concerns Facing Airports As Travel Is Expected To Increase For Thanksgiving Holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expectations of a huge increase in Thanksgiving travel this year — leaves some fear there will be chaos at airports. Air travel is expected to be up 80 percent from last year.  This comes as the airline industry has been dealing with widespread staff shortages.  and all federal employees must be fully vaccinated by next Monday.  As of last month, 40 percent of TSA employees were still not vaccinated — or had not submitted their vaccination status. In an interview on CBS this morning… the TSA administrator who oversees security at nearly 440 airports says he is confident all will go smoothly, and mandates will be taken seriously. “We will go through a progressive discipline policy with our unvaccinated employees, religious exemptions, process of looking through each of the cases and make a determination in the next several weeks. There is a potential if you do not have an approved exemption and not vaccinated that you will lose your job,” Also, with unruly passengers at an all-time high, there is a continued effort to provide self-defense training and de-escalation training to airline staff.
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

TSA Ready For Pre-Pandemic Travel Levels, Stressing Patience And Preparedness For Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Air travel is expected to ascend to near pre-pandemic levels this holiday season with a nearly 80- percent increase over last year. The TSA promises agents will be more than prepared to handle the increase in passengers. But agents also want travelers themselves to be ready. To keep things moving at security checkpoints, travelers heading to their Thanksgiving potlucks are being served a reminder from the agency. This year the TSA is stressing that people should not bring items like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves onto the plane. People who keep doing this are adding up to three minutes in the checkpoint line while security agents conduct a bag search. Those items should be packed in the checked luggage, not the carry-on. But foods like pies, cakes, and other baked goods are okay to bring on board because they’re solids. If you can spill, spray, spread, pump or pour it, don’t pack it, the TSA stressed. And if you have any questions about what you can and can not bring onboard, just check the MyTSA App before you head to the airport.
TRAVEL
Hutch Post

Time for planning Christmas travel is upon us

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While many are planning to travel at least a short distance this Thanksgiving holiday it’s also time to be planning that Christmas holiday trip. Laura Meyer-Dick with First National Travel says while some people are traveling some distance for Thanksgiving, many are waiting until Christmas. “Thanksgiving hasn’t...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

Thanksgiving Gatherings And COVID Concerns As Holidays Approach, Q & A With Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) — Many Americans are looking forward to a more “normal” holiday season this year, but will the rise in COVID cases in Massachusetts and other parts of New England put a wrench in those best-laid plans? Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer the latest questions about Thanksgiving as it pertains to the coronavirus. Q: Doctor, is it true that a recent survey found that many Americans plan to play it safe again this year? A: Yes. A national survey by Ohio State University found that when it comes to holiday gatherings, half of Americans will ask guests about their...
FESTIVAL
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
