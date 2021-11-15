ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

With Mahomes’ 5 touchdown passes, Chiefs stomp Raiders 41-14, take first in AFC West

By Makenzie Koch
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jldvt_0cx6BeDs00

LAS VEGAS — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes and returned to his usual form after a surprisingly shaky stretch this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs moved into first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

$60,000 fire and smoke damage to vacant home over weekend

Mahomes and the Chiefs (6-4) showed little resemblance to the team that overpowered the AFC the past three seasons over the first nine weeks, raising questions about whether they could make it back to a third straight Super Bowl.

But they used a dominant performance over the Raiders (5-4) on a day everyone else in the division lost to return to the top of the standings.

Mahomes completed three short TD passes before flashing his playmaking brilliance early in the fourth quarter after Kansas City converted a fake punt on a 16-yard pass from Tommy Townsend to Marcus Kemp.

Two plays later, Mahomes scrambled away from pressure and just before crossing the line of scrimmage lofted a deep pass across his body that Darrel Williams caught for a 38-yard TD that made it 34-14.

Mahomes added a 22-yarder to Byron Pringle and finished 35 for 50 for 406 yards. He also connected on an 8-yarder to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter and then 1-yarders to Hill and rookie tight end Noah Gray.

The Raiders have dropped back-to-back games after a promising start to the season as poor execution and off-field issues have done them in.

They won two straight games after coach Jon Gruden resigned following the publication of his old offensive emails but haven’t looked the same the past two weeks. Both losses followed the release of Henry Ruggs III, who was charged with felonies in a DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Las Vegas has turned the ball over five times the past two weeks, matching the total from the first seven games, and the improved defense was unable to slow down Mahomes.

Derek Carr threw two TD passes but also had his third interception in the past two weeks and the Raiders were held to 82 yards in the first half, their fewest in a home game in eight years.

ROUGH DEBUT

The Raiders brought in speedy receiver DeSean Jackson this week to fill the void left by Ruggs’ release. Jackson had an inauspicious welcome to Las Vegas.

On his first target of the game in the third quarter, Jackson caught a 40-yard pass from Carr. But Rashad Fenton knocked the ball out and Tyrann Mathieu recovered.

Instead of the Raiders having a chance to cut into a 10-point deficit, the Chiefs drove for a field goal to make it 27-14.

PUNTERS ARE PEOPLE

Punter AJ Cole delivered one of the plays of the first half for the Raiders when he forced a fumble by returner Mike Hughes that Foster Moreau recovered at midfield.

That set up Las Vegas’ only scoring drive of the first half when Carr connected on a 6-yarder to Hunter Renfrow.

INJURED

Chiefs: CB Charvarius Ward left the game with an illness.

Raiders: FB Alec Ingold left the game in the first half with a serious knee injury and didn’t return. … RB Jalen Richard (ribs) left in the second half.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Raiders: Host Cincinnati on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Raiders host Chiefs in AFC West battle

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss in three games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia when they host the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is 12-4 against the Raiders under coach Andy Reid but the teams split a pair of high-scoring games last season with the Chiefs losing at home and winning in Las Vegas. Both trail the Chargers in the AFC West, where all four teams have winning records.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said the hope is that LB Kenneth Murray will be activated off of injured reserve this week. (Daniel Popper) Chargers second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. remains in the concussion protocol, per Staley. (Gilbert Manzano) Chiefs. A theme of the Chiefs’ struggles on offense in 2021 has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Darrel Williams
kshb.com

Darrell Williams helps Chiefs stomp Raiders 41-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Darrel Williams sat down with KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis after the Chiefs' Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City put away the Raiders 41-14, improving to 6-4 on the season and climbing to the top of the AFC West.
NFL
chatsports.com

5 things we learned from Raiders 41-14 loss to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs had their best game of the 2021 season. The Las Vegas Raiders had their worst outing of the season. The Raiders’ offense was stymied in both the passing and running game. The Chiefs’ offense looked vintage. This was just a completely dominating 41-14 victory by the visiting Chiefs. Let’s look at five things that stood out Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Afc West#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders
kshb.com

Chiefs’ Mahomes eager to rekindle deep-pass mojo vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It only took three seasons for Kansas City Chiefs fans to become accustomed to seeing Patrick Mahomes don a figurative cape and play a superhuman level on Sundays. During his first three seasons as a starter, the Chiefs went 37-8 when he played, hosted the AFC...
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PATRICK MAHOMES & CHIEFS VISIT DEREK CARR & RAIDERS IN KEY AFC WEST SHOWDOWN ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 10, 2021 – 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders in a key AFC West showdown on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
houstonianonline.com

Sunday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes throws five teams, Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14

If someone had told you on October 24 that in three games the Chiefs would have sole ownership of first place in West Asia, would you have believed them?. Even the most ardent Kansas City fan may have contested that prediction. But first place is where The Chief finds themselves after winning their last three matches, including a 41-14 win over the Raiders in Sunday Night Football.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders ready for AFC West showdown vs. Chiefs

The Raiders are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Vegas Nation crew discusses how the Silver and Black have prepared all week to take on their division rival. THE LATEST. By Todd Dewey / RJ. November 13, 2021 - 1:17...
NFL
KSNT News

Chiefs stomp Raiders in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 Sunday night. Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes looked like the Most Valuable Player with 406 passing yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill, Noah Gray, Byron Pringle and Darrel Williams in the endzone. Defensively, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill […]
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Patrick Mahomes finds swagger, passes Chiefs to AFC West lead

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t remember exactly when he watched the video. Either Monday or Tuesday in the quarterbacks room at Kansas City’s practice facility. But it left an impression on the affable 26-year-old and powered yet another virtuoso outing. “(Rookie third-string quarterback) Shane Buechele came up to me and...
NFL
theScore

Chiefs-Raiders best bets: Opinions split on AFC West clash

Entering Week 10, just half a game separates first and last place in the AFC West. The NFL's tightest division takes center stage Sunday night when the 5-3 Las Vegas Raiders host the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how we're betting Chiefs-Raiders. C Jackson Cowart: Raiders +2.5. When will the...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Chiefs fans thrilled to see Kansas City crush Raiders, move into first in AFC West

There was nothing but smiles on the Chiefs sideline at the end of the “Sunday Night Football” game against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Chiefs crushed the Raiders 41-14 and moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC West. In the final minutes of the game at Allegiant Stadium, a faint sound of a Chiefs cheer could be heard.
NFL
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy