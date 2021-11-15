ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s courtesy of a cold front that moved in this weekend. It feels like Fall South Florida style. A...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
cbslocal.com

Bad Weather Can Mean Bad News For Miami Water & Sewer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At Taco Chirido, you get an extra splash of rainwater whether you want it or not. “We really didn’t expect that much rain. It was pouring water the last two days,” said Luis Esqueda owner of the eatery. The result was heavily flooded streets, precisely why Edgewater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

Winter Weather Forecast: Below Average Snowfall, Warmer Than Average Temperatures, WBZ-TV Weather Team Predicts

BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end! Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
BOSTON, MA
WJCL

Pleasant this weekend but cold weather is on the way

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front moved through the area last night. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid-60s. There will be some high clouds throughout the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. It will be breezy today with northeast winds gusty at times. High pressure...
SAVANNAH, GA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pleasant start to the weekend

Good afternoon everyone,  For the rest of today temperatures will warm into the 60’s and low 70’s.  Amarillo could top out around 65.  The only drawback will be breezy southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, causing an elevated wildfire threat.  Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!  As we travel into the evening hours, the wind speeds will […]
AMARILLO, TX
Turnto10.com

Cool and windy weather gives way to sunshine to start the weekend

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Friday has come as quite a shock to the system! Following a high close to 70 on Thursday, daytime temperatures in the 40s with a northwest breeze have made for a much chillier day to end the week. Temperatures stay in the 40s for several hours...
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami
KSNT

Winds relax tonight with a fairly pleasant start to the weekend

The strong southerly breezes will start to relax throughout the night. Cloud cover may try and break apart as well. Temperatures will be not nearly as chilly as the past few with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our warm-up continues into the start of the weekend...
ENVIRONMENT
wbtw.com

Cool start to the weekend

Cool weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Some spots west of I-95 could cool to near freezing. High pressure will bring sunshine and cool weather for tomorrow. High temperatures will be near 60 tomorrow. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few more clouds around on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday. The front will bring a chance for showers on Monday. Much colder weather will move in Monday night and continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday nights, and most places will see temperatures below freezing, even along the coast. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s. We will warm back into the 60s on Thursday with sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning Cooler This Weekend With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – After a chilly start to the day on Thursday it was a little warmer around Colorado to end the work week. Afternoon highs today will be near to slightly above normal for this time of year. We still have some wind issues to deal with on this Friday with breezy conditions expected at times, especially in and near the foothills and on exposed mountain passes. There’s a Red Flag Warning still in effect for most of Fremont County today. A weak weather system will pass by Colorado this weekend with a cold front that will drop our temperatures by...
COLORADO STATE
wrbl.com

Cool and pleasant weekend; awaiting stronger cold front by Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend we expect conditions to remain consistent with morning lows hovering near 40 degrees overnight and warming into the 60s by the afternoon as we await another cold front to arrive. A stronger cold front is set to arrive overnight Monday with early...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
WBTV

Cold mornings and cool afternoons this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight low temperatures will drop below freezing by daybreak Saturday. Mostly sunny and cool for Saturday afternoon. Scattered rain Sunday night into early Monday. Chilly for Tuesday, yet milder by Thanksgiving Day. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool afternoon highs in the mid-50s around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy