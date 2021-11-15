ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive kicks off

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
Monday marks the kick-off for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Toys are being collected at area Jensen Tire and Auto locations throughout the metro.

You can drop off your unwrapped toy now through December 12 at any of Jensen's 21 locations.

3 News Now reporter Jon Kipper talked with a Jensen employee in the above video about the toy drive and why it's important to contribute.

