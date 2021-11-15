ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Bad news Browns’: Former player talks Baker, Chubb and what’s next for Cleveland

By Talia Naquin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ts3B_0cx6B7NG00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It wasn’t just bad, it was embarrassing.

While the New England Patriots hadn’t looked like much of a threat without Tom Brady, that didn’t stop them from tearing the Cleveland Browns apart in Sunday’s game.

‘Obviously, something’s wrong’: Baker Mayfield candid after Browns’ painful loss to Patriots

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski became one in a long line of coaches who have faced Bill Belichick and lost.

“Belichick and his defensive genius shut us down,” former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt told FOX 8 This Morning.

The Cleveland Browns lost in a blowout 45-7 in New England.

They’re 5-5 on the season, which frankly would have been decent a few years ago.

But it’s a huge disappointment the year following a playoff season with the leader who won the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3rDr_0cx6B7NG00
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

“If we played like we played yesterday, we’re not going anywhere but home,” Pruitt said about any hopes of a postseason.

“Bad news Browns.”

The Browns fell to the bottom of the division following Sunday’s loss.

“Both the defense and the offense didn’t show up,” Pruitt said. “Very seldom both are terrible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9FUa_0cx6B7NG00
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: M.J. Stewart #36 of the Cleveland Browns and teammates leave the field after the 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

As a man who was paid to play, Pruitt shared a couple of things that made the team look like they were outmatched.

“Our quarterback is a tough guy. But sometimes tough ain’t enough,” Pruitt said.

While Baker has shown mental toughness playing through injuries, it has also proven to be inconsistent in bringing the team success.

Mayfield was 11 for 21 and 73-yards Sunday with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

He was also injured again and didn’t return to the game.

Baker said the knee x-rays didn’t show structural damage.

“By playing hurt, we have no threat of a quarterback running the football.”

Pruitt said that frees up opposing defenders to worry about other plays.

Star running back Nick Chubb was out Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test and Kareem Hunt has been out since a leg injury on October 17.

“We’re a different team without Chubb,” Pruitt said.

What’s more, is that the team hasn’t figured out how to play without him, he says.

The Browns host the Lions next week, and then get into the toughest stretch of the season, facing the Ravens twice, Green Bay, and other division rivals.

Kickoff is at home Sunday at 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield Drama Intensifies

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. drama intensifies dramatically over the weekend. Mayfield admitted being stunned after Beckham’s father trashed him over social media and said he hasn’t been in contact with Beckham since the video was posted. “Naturally, he wants his son to succeed. I can’t...
NFL
SkySports

Nick Chubb tests positive for Covid-19: Cleveland Browns running back could miss Sunday's game against New England Patriots

Per reports, both players are vaccinated. That means both could still feature against the Patriots provided that they return two negative tests 24 hours apart. With Kareem Hunt on injured reserve with an ailing calf, Cleveland's D'Ernest Johnson is the lone remaining available running back at the moment. John Kelly was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
Yardbarker

Former Browns Linebacker Has A Message For Selfish Players

After the week the Cleveland Browns had, a Week 9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was a necessity. The team collected it with a great performance by many players, a fact that did not go unnoticed by former Browns’ linebacker Emmanuel Acho. Acho, a sixth-round draft pick by the Browns...
NFL
FanSided

Week 9 Instant Reaction: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns defense suffocates Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored their fifth win of the season thanks to Baker Mayfield being sharp and the defense suffocating the Bengals. The Cleveland Browns knew that this was a big game on their season as they faced the Cincinnati Bengals in the “Battle of Ohio”. It’s was a very disruptive week for the team as they dealt with the fall out of Odell Beckham Jr. seeking and being granted his release from the team.
NFL
WKYC

Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton test positive for COVID, Wyatt Teller gets contract extension: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Today we are learning that Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, while offensive guard Wyatt Teller has signed a four-year contract extension.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Greg Pruitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t offer up any surprises when announcing this week’s inactives list for the Sunday showdown with the Cleveland Browns. No great shock here on this front. Cincinnati only listed three players as questionable for Sunday’s game (RB Chris Evans, WR Auden Tate, DE Cam Sample). Vernon Hargreaves III just came over after a waiver claim and Bengals coaches had made it clear he wouldn’t suit up this week after only getting into town on Friday.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Chubb, other SEC alumni on Cleveland Browns test positive for COVID

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a COVID situation as 4 players, including a trio of SEC alumni, have reportedly tested positive this week. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Tuesday that former Georgia standout Nick Chubb and fellow Browns running back Demetric Felton. This news comes a day after former Tennessee running back John Kelly and former UGA wide receiver Lawrence Cager were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Bad News Browns#Wjw#The New England Patriots#Fox 8 This Morning
WKYC

What are the odds for the Cleveland Browns to advance to the NFL playoffs?

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have a big game this weekend on the road in New England against the Patriots in Week 10, but the week is already off to a promising start, as far as scoreboard watching is concerned as the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns, Baker Mayfield yet to begin serious extension talks

The Browns have made substantial commitments to core offensive linemen this week, re-upping Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio on consecutive days. Entering the second half of the season, however, Baker Mayfield remains on his rookie deal. Although Mayfield is open to extension talks taking place in-season, he and the Browns...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy