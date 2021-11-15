ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

5 things you need to know - Monday, November 15

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfbEF_0cx6B6UX00

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 15.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.
_____
Colorado issues vaccine mandate for large public indoor events amid rise in hospitalizations

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health order mandating vaccines for people attending large public indoor events in six counties in Colorado.

The order applies to Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson counties, and requires that everyone be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people. The order takes effect Friday.
_____
Biden plans to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill today

Today President Biden is expected to sign the massive infrastructure package at the white house. The $1.25 trillion plan includes more than a half trillion dollars for improving roads, bridges, water systems, and rail lines.
_____
Biden infrastructure plan would help Front Range Rail

Passage of the infrastructure bill is a positive development for Colorado's front range rail.

Governor Polis said in a news release that the new federal law, when combined with Colorado's own infrastructure package, will address a variety of needs including Front Range Rail.
_____
“Let’s fix the roads”: Colorado leaders hail passage of infrastructure bill

Along with the Front Range Rail, Colorado will get at least $3.7 billion for roads and transportation from the bill, and another 225 million for bridge replacements and repairs.

The state could also get $57 million for electric vehicle charging stations, and see up to a billion dollars to expand public transportation.
_____
Well above average warmth today with high fire danger tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at near-record warmth across southern Colorado today with fire conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Even through cloud cover, a downslope breezy mixing into the jetstream will work to warm temperatures into the 70s across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Tuesday, we're going to see strong westerly winds and very low daytime humidity. Fire danger will be high, and Fire Weather Watches should become Red Flag Warnings.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died. And Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Rittenhouse’s gun....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#State Of Colorado#Water Systems#The Front Range Rail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
bizjournals

Five things you need to know today, and an underappreciated holiday

Good Friday morning, Cincinnati! Bring on the snow! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day:. Tonight's World Cup qualifying match at TQL Stadium will have an enormous impact not only on Cincinnati’s hospitality business, but on the region’s image nationally and across the globe. The U.S. Men’s National Team hosts Mexico in a matchup set to kick off at 9:10 p.m. Steve Watkins has more on the match and its impact.
CINCINNATI, OH
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy