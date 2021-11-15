5 things you need to know - Monday, November 15

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 15.

Colorado issues vaccine mandate for large public indoor events amid rise in hospitalizations

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health order mandating vaccines for people attending large public indoor events in six counties in Colorado.

The order applies to Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, and Jefferson counties, and requires that everyone be vaccinated at indoor, unseated events with more than 500 people. The order takes effect Friday.

Biden plans to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill today

Today President Biden is expected to sign the massive infrastructure package at the white house. The $1.25 trillion plan includes more than a half trillion dollars for improving roads, bridges, water systems, and rail lines.

Biden infrastructure plan would help Front Range Rail

Passage of the infrastructure bill is a positive development for Colorado's front range rail.

Governor Polis said in a news release that the new federal law, when combined with Colorado's own infrastructure package, will address a variety of needs including Front Range Rail.

“Let’s fix the roads”: Colorado leaders hail passage of infrastructure bill

Along with the Front Range Rail, Colorado will get at least $3.7 billion for roads and transportation from the bill, and another 225 million for bridge replacements and repairs.

The state could also get $57 million for electric vehicle charging stations, and see up to a billion dollars to expand public transportation.

Well above average warmth today with high fire danger tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at near-record warmth across southern Colorado today with fire conditions Tuesday afternoon.

Even through cloud cover, a downslope breezy mixing into the jetstream will work to warm temperatures into the 70s across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Tuesday, we're going to see strong westerly winds and very low daytime humidity. Fire danger will be high, and Fire Weather Watches should become Red Flag Warnings.

