ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 10 Best Player Prop Bets

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 10 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. Like last week injury news is dominating the slate, setting up players to be in prime matchups. Look below and check out a...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
CBS Boston

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots’ Shutout Victory Over Falcons

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Atlanta Falcons did not score  a single point on Thursday night. That’s a hard way to live, and the Patriots’ defense made sure that life was as hard as possible for the duration of the 25-0 victory in Atlanta. A 60-minute game obviously turns several times, but the plays of the game might have been consecutive snaps late in the third quarter. The Falcons faced a third-and-1 at the New England 16-yard line while trailing 13-0 with 1:29 left in the third quarter. An inside handoff to Keith Smith was stuffed at the line. Falcons head coach...
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Players to Stash for the Playoffs

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, this also brings us to a crucial point in many of our fantasy football leagues. Along with the question what players should I stash for the fantasy football playoffs? Luckily for you I have looked into some top candidates for each position. I will go through and explain my reasoning behind why these players should be stashed. Using a strength of schedule metric and the benchmark of 50% roster-ship in ESPN leagues, I have compiled this list. Without further ado let’s get right into it!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Rob Gronkowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Buccaneers#Falcons#American Football#Prop Bets#Fanduel Sportsbook#Dvoa#Football Outsiders#Eagles
NESN

Patriots Takeaways: Seven Things We Learned From Win Over Falcons

The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, winning 25-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here are seven things we learned in that Week 11 matchup:. 1. The Patriots are one of the best teams in the AFC. The best? Maybe not. We’ll find out when they face the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Week 11 against the Patriots

Cordarrelle Patterson is out of the Falcons’ Thursday night matchup against the Patriots. Patterson looked good in pre-game warmups but ultimately couldn’t get final clearance. Patterson has been dealing with an ankle injury and with a shortened week was a game-time decision. This is a massive loss for the Falcons because Patterson is one of the team’s best offensive weapons. Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher and is second on the team in receiving yards. He is having a career year, amassing 473 receiving yards, 303 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns this season. Atlanta will now rely on Mike Davis, Wayne Gallman, and Qadree Ollison to fill the rushing void. While Marvin Hall, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Tajae Sharpe will comprise the Falcons’ receiving options.
NFL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Thursday Night Win Over Falcons

The Patriots have won five games in a row. New England earned a 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 11 edition of “Thursday Night Football.” The Patriots dominated throughout, sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan four times and pressuring him constantly. It was New England’s first shutout since its 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 of last season.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy