DIA's Pikes Peak lot to open 24/7 for holiday season, East Economy lot closing

DENVER — Beginning Nov. 19, the Denver International Airport will open up the Pikes Peak shuttle lot 24/7 through the holiday season.

The Pikes Peak lot, located at 75th Avenue and North Elk Street, will remain open 24/7 until Jan. 6. Parking in the lot costs $8 a day.

To be able to fully reopen the Pikes Peak lot, the airport is closing the East Economy lot to incoming vehicles beginning Nov. 15 at 12:01 a.m. Closing this lot will allow the airport to move shuttle drivers over to the Pikes Peak lot.

If the Pikes Peak lot reaches capacity, the Mt. Elbert shuttle lot will also open. Between the two shuttle lots, it will provide an additional 12,000 parking spaces.

DIA recommends travelers arrive at the Pikes Peak lot with an extra 45 minutes. Due to an ongoing bus driver shortage , bus service from the lot to the terminal will be reduced, which means passengers may need to wait for the shuttle to arrive.

The airport has opened up the Pikes Peak lot on occasions over the last month in order to deal with an influx of passengers and packed economy lots and garages. DIA closed the Pikes Peak lot early into the pandemic and hasn’t been able to permanently reopen it in recent months due to the driver shortages.

The airport’s valet and reserved garage parking areas remain closed.

Due to the expected increase in travel as well as vehicle thefts, DIA is also partnering with the Denver Police Department for more patrols around the public parking areas. The airport is reminding travelers to lock and secure their vehicles and remove any valuables and spare keys.

DIA has also made changes to TSA checkpoints ahead of the holidays, moving all passengers with TSA PreCheck to the North checkpoint and leaving the South checkpoint for general boarding.