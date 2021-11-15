ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Tribute to the Troops: WWE Champion Big E secures big win

By Sanchit Chandalia
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Tribute to the Troops is considered to be the most patriotic night on the WWE calendar. It is an annual event of professional wrestling, held by WWE and Armed Forces Entertainment. The show intends to honor and entertain the United States Armed Forces members. This year, the event featured 3...

firstsportz.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Challenge For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view. Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode...
WWE
UPI News

WWE's Big E, Becky Lynch answer 'Just One Question' on 'Late Show'

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- WWE stars Big E, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and more appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to answer a series of random questions from staffers. The Miz, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits also took part in the Just One Question segment on Wednesday.
WWE
Person
Ms Dhoni
Person
John Cena
Person
Dolph Ziggler
wrestlingrumors.net

Big E.’s Actions Caused WWE To Receive Some Complaints

I guess it’s not for everyone. The WWE Champion is automatically one of the biggest names in wrestling, just due the prestige of the championship that they are holding. It is the kind of thing that can make someone’s career, even if they have already done quite a few positive things before. It turns out that the current WWE Champion got the company in some trouble due to one of his signature actions.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': The Usos target Big E, Becky Lynch calls out Charlotte Flair

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and was attacked by Reigns' cousins The Usos on Raw. Big E kicked off the show on Monday and said Reigns will pay the consequences for putting his hands on his family The New Day over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. Big E and Reigns will collide on Sunday at Survivor Series where they will meet in a Champion vs. Champion match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Kevin Owens Turns Heel On Big E During This Week’s WWE RAW

In the main event of the November 8th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Kevin Owens lost to Seth Rollins via count-out. WWE Champion Big E was on the outside of the ring watching the match. Owens and Rollins ended up on the outside of the ring with led to Owens failing to get back into the ring after accidentally bumping into Big E.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
elisportsnetwork.com

How will WWE Champion Big E respond to Kevin Owens’ attack?

Big E looks to bounce back after suffering a heinous attack from Kevin Owens on Raw. Bobby Lashley returned last Monday in an emphatic way at the expense of Dominik Mysterio. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
mmanews.com

(VIDEO) Brawl Ignited After MMA Fighter Throws Mic At Foe’s Teammate

MMA Fighter Dmitry Klimov threw a microphone at a potential opponent following his submission victory at Hardcore FC 13 and chaos engulfed the cage. Dmitry Klimov picked up his third victory with the promotion on Nov. 11 against Nazir Kishukov. The win was an emphatic one at that, as the 3-1 professional slapped on an arm-bar before the first round could conclude. After the in-cage success, a teammate of the losing MMA fighter Kishukov took to the cage, seemingly in an effort to promote a future fight.
firstsportz.com

WWE Champion Big E reveals his favorite boxer

WWE Champion Big E is currently in the best phase of his professional wrestling career. He has been one of the most loved Superstars on the main roster, since he formed the New Day – along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Initially, he was just seen as more of a comic performer, who wrestled good, but all of that changed in 2021.
WWE

